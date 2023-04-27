Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhen Ft. Hina Khan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan is a famous star in the telly world. Being in the industry over the years, her fashion and style have improved. Whether it is ethnic or Western, she chooses to slay her look in every style. However, the most beautiful thing in her class is her beautiful eyes. It is gold, sometimes silver which makes her appearance more enchanting. Let’s check out Hina Khan’s Kaali Kaali Aankhen.

Hina Khan’s Eye Makeup

1) The Winged Eyeliner

Hina Khan wore a beautiful pink anarkali paired with matching pants and stripped dupatta. The long earrings, gajra, and makeup rounded her look. In contrast, the bold curvy winged eyeliner looked surreal.

2) Silver Smokey Eyes

Naagin star Hina Khan spotted a grey designer jacket with a ruffle netted skirt. The king earrings and bold lips uplifted her look. She added a sparkle with silver eye shadow and smokey kajal.

3) Gulabi Aankhen

Stunning Hina Khan donned a beautiful designer bodycon dress with fringy details. Minimal makeup with pink eye shadow, simple kajal, and eyeliner stroke added to her glam look.

4) Red Eye Shadow

Gorgeous Hina Khan donned a beautiful multi-colour sharara set paired with light makeup and hairstyle. The reddish-yellow eye shadow made her look effortlessly beautiful.

5) The Green Glow

Hina Khan has always stunned us with her style. Yet again, the diva styled her green salwar suit with gold and diamond accessories with a gulab bun. In addition, the green smokey eye shadow looked gorgeous.

