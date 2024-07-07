Yeh Rishta Actor Rohit Purohit Melts Hearts With Romantic Photos With Wife Sheena Bajaj

Rohit Purohit is an outstanding Indian television actor known for his portrayal as Armaan Poddar in Rajan Shahi’s longest-running serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Samridhii Shukla. Though the actor replaced Shehzada Dhami, the audience loved his performance in the show. Aside from that, the actor has a large fan base on Instagram and treats his fans with the insights of shooting. Again, Rohit Purohit posted candid pictures of himself with his wife. Take a peek down below!

Rohit Purohit’s Candid Photos With His Wife Sheena Bajaj-

Taking to the Instagram post, Rohit Purohit shared photos as he appeared in a stunning white stand collar and plain shirt and styles his look with a puffy hairstyle. On the other hand, Sheena Bajaj looks like a dream girl in a yellow sleeveless studded stunning fit. She styles her look with middle-partition half-tied and rest open tresses, pairs her look with gold bangles and long earrings, and opts for minimal makeup with peach matte lips.

In the photo, Rohit Purohit poses with her beautiful wife, Sheena Bajaj, as she poses candidly and showcases her charismatic beauty. In the second picture, Rohit took a selfie picture of himself kissing her wife. Their chemistry and affection for each other continue to melt hearts and set couple goals for their fans.

By sharing photos, Rohit Purohit wrote, “Akhiyaan teri mere dil pe vaar kare” with two red hearts.

