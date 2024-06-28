Yeh Rishta Fame Samridhii Shukla Stuns In Shorts Vs. Garvita Sadhwani Shines In Lehenga: Who Looks More Beautiful?

Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani, known for their roles in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” showcase their acting skills and distinctive styles, radiating beauty on Instagram posts. Recently, Samriddhii Shukla stuns in shorts, and Garvita Sadhwani shines in a lehenga set. The divas flaunt their style with their touch. Take a look at the photos below!

Samriddhi Shukla And Garvita Sadhwani’s Fashionable Style Photos-

Samriddhi Shukla

Samriddhi Shukla knows how to strike a chord, and her recent appearance in a brown collar with sleeve pockets featuring a shirt is nothing short of a fashion masterpiece! Stepping out in a casual look, Samriddhi pairs us with her vivacious style in white shorts with elegance and charm. She finishes her look with a sleek, straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with brown lips, and accessories with a gold necklace, a wristwatch, and a beige handbag.

Garvita Sadhwani

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Garvita looks gorgeous in a pink sparkling ethnic set. The outfit features a magenta pink V-neckline, a goldwork sleeveless blouse, sparkly gold with magenta pink threadwork lehenga, and a sheer dupatta with a gold lace cut-work around her dreamy glam. With the beautiful, soft, curly open hairstyle, a gold maang tika, jhumakas, and bangles, she gives herself the ethnic touch to her look.

Samridhii and Garvita look stunning in their respective outfits, each shining in their own right. Whether you prefer a modern, casual style or a traditional, elegant look, both actresses set fashion goals and inspire their fans with their impeccable style.