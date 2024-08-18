Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Rohit Purohit Shares Quality Time With On-Screen Dadisa Anita Raj On Set

StarPlus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to delight viewers with its engaging storyline and compelling performances. In a recent update, actor Rohit Purohit, who plays a key role as Armaan Poddar in the show, shared a heartwarming moment with his on-screen grandmother, Anita Raj, known for her role as Dadisa. Take a look below!

Rohit Purohit’s Spends Time With On-Screen Dadisa Anita Raj-

Rohit Purohit and Anita Raj have captivated audiences with their on-screen chemistry, and their real-life camaraderie is equally endearing. In a recent behind-the-scenes interaction, Rohit took to Instagram to share moments of joy with Anita Raj, highlighting their strong bond on and off the screen. The post features as he shows her classy look in a plain black t-shirt and combed hairstyle. In the next shot, Rohit takes a camera on Anita Raj and calls her Dadisa, who responds and smiles while looking at the camera, which reflects their genuine affection and respect for each other. By sharing the post, Rohot Purohit tagged Anita Raj with two red hearts.

Alongside the personal moments, Rohit also showcased the elaborate set decoration for the upcoming sequel of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The set, which is being prepared for the new storyline, features intricate details and vibrant decor that promise to enhance the show’s visual appeal. The carefully curated elements of the set reflect the show’s commitment to creating an immersive and engaging experience for viewers.

