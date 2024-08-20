Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Samridhii Shukla’s Moody Day Prompts Farman Haider To React

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla is winning hearts with her performance as Abhira in the show. At the same time, her chemistry with Rohit Purohit, who portrays the character of Armaan Poddar, has made them fans’ favorites. Besides that, Samridhii’s personality is vibrant and full of life, which sets her apart from others. She lives life to the fullest, and her quirky nature shines through her playful interactions and infectious energy. Not just that, she is known for her spontaneous humor, effortless charm, and her ability to spread happiness. On-screen or off, Samridhii’s lively spirit and down-to-earth approach make her stand out, and today, she is treating her fans through her moody day vibes in the latest Instagram post, which also promoted Aaina actor Farman Haider to react.

Inside Samridhii Shukla’s Moody Day

On Sunday, 18 August 2024, Samridhii took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos showcasing insights from her moody day. In the first photo, the actress looks tired as she sleeps, taking support of the railing, and her messy hairstyle, no makeup look, and pink lips look super cute. Wearing a blue slip denim outfit, the actress looks pretty. The next photo is as cute as the first one, as the actress shares her sleepy mood, and we can relate to her. Reacting to Samridhii’s cuteness, Farman Haider, in the comments, dropped three laughing emojis with ‘lol’ written beside.