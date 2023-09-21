Television | Celebrities

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Jay Soni Explains How He Played His Role Ignoring All Trolls; Read Here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni often got trolled by the AbhiRa fans in the show. After his exit from the show, Jay preferred to talk about how he saw it and how he went about his work.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the popular and long-running Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has been having a divided fanbase for actors and Jodis for the last few months. The show saw the dramatic entry of Jay Soni in the role of Abhinav Sharma, who was responsible for giving a broken Akshara a new lease of life, and also was responsible for motivating her to fight a new battle. Abhinav and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) formed a cute Jodi, a very understanding and mature couple in Hindi TV. However, the story plot saw the tragic death of Abhinav in the show recently. With this, Jay Soni’s tenure with the show has ended. Jay put up a great effort playing the role of Abhinav Sharma. He won a lot of fan following, courtesy this adorable character.

However, Jay Soni often received hate comments and was trolled by the other sect, that is the AbhiRa fans who loved the Jodi of Abhimanyu and Akshara. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have been the face of the show for sometime now, and this sect of fans felt that the arrival of Jay Soni did not do well for the loved Jodi. For a long time, Jay maintained his silence over the matter.

However, after his exit from the show, Jay came clear about his feelings and his way of working. A report on filmibeat, talked about Jay Soni’s clarification and how he preferred doing his job. And we at IWMBuzz.com took the story as a reference for our write-up here.

In a chat with Tellychakkar, Jay stated, “Honestly, maine kabhi inn cheezon pe itna dhyaan nahi diya hai. As I said always, I was there to do my job. Meri ek hi koshish rehti thi ke Abhinav ke character ko aur accha perform kar sakta hun, aur kya kar sakta hu naya. Aaju-baaju kya chal raha hai I don’t pay much attention. As an actor, agar mai inn cheezon mei pad gaya na toh focus hil jaega and I can’t perform then. Mera bohot clear hai, mai apna scene karta hu, perform karta hun and then I’m out of it. Then, I go home. To mera ye hi rehte hai. See, why are you taking my interview, why people want to see me more? Because of my work. You are here for a reason, you are not here for all this, Right? If I’ve been loved, if people like my work, agar uspe focus nahi karunga…I want to give interviews for my work, always. So, that is what I always focus on. Agar kaam accha nahi hota, agar mera nahi chalta, audience ka pyaar nahi milte toh aap bhi yaha nahi hote, mai bhi yaha nahi hota.”

Well, this is a mature way of dealing with things, is what we believe. Certainly, Jay Soni has given his hundred per cent to the role and has amassed all the love and fame that he could garner from the show.

We now look forward to Jay’s new innings and role!!

