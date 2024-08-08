Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla & Rohit Purohit’s New Look Teases Glimpse Of Wedding Sequence

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show on StarPlus produced by Rajan Shahi, never misses a chance to create buzz. Not just the show but also the actors are buzzing in the headlines for their active social media presence, often treating fans with a glimpse of their personal and professional lives. Today, Samridhii shared photos showcasing her and Rohit Purohit’s new look, teasing the upcoming wedding sequence.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samridhii shared a couple of stories featuring her and Rohit Purohit’s new look for the show. In the photos, Armaan looks super handsome, wearing a white shirt teamed with a dark red blazer and trousers. On the other hand, Samridhii Shukla wore a heavy sequins and threadwork embellished dark blue lehenga set complemented by beautiful pearl and motif accessories, making her look nothing short of a queen. In contrast, the chemistry in both photos excites fans for the upcoming sequence.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Dadisa, aka Anita Raj, also shared her new look from the show, flaunting her royalty in a greenish-grey lehenga set. In the other photos, the actress poses adorably with the lead actress, Samridhii. The on-screen Dadisa-bahu duo treats fans with their adorable chemistry in real life.

The current plot involves Dadisa (Anita Raj) deciding to hand over the law firm’s responsibilities to Rohit (Romiit Raaj), who demands Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) marriage. Dadisa denies this. However, this new traditional look teases that Abhira and Armaan will soon get married. However, there is no confirmation. So, let’s wait and watch.