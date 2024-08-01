Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Samridhii Shukla & Other Females Turn Maharashtrian In Nauvari Saree For Upcoming Sequence

Rajan Shahi produced the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, never misses a chance to become the talk of the town. Whether nail-biting twists and turns or celebrating occasions with grandeur, every time, the show satisfies the audience’s expectations. Those wondering what’s new today? Let us reveal that the lead actress Samridhii Shukla and other actresses turn to Maharashtrian wearing a Nauvari saree, which not only shows the diva’s gorgeousness but also hints towards an interesting twist in the upcoming sequence.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Samridhii first shared a photo posted by Rajan Shahi’s production house’s official Instagram handle, Director’s Kut, featuring the adorable couple Armaan and Abhira, played by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla. Samridhii looks super gorgeous and is wearing a sky-blue Nauvari saree. With her bun hairstyle, Chandra Bindi, nath, simple gold accessories, and makeup, she turns into a Maharashtrian woman. On the other hand, Rohit looks dapper in a tangerine high-collar kurta featuring golden buttons and diagonal prints paired with matching pajamas. The duo serve ‘couple’ goals in the Marathi look.

On the other hand, in her next story, Samridhii poses with the female gang on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. All the actresses, from Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Shruti Rawat, and Shruti Panwar, wore Nauvari sarees. All the ladies flashed beautiful smiles for the camera, making a train.

Actress Shruti Rawat loved her look so much that she enjoyed making a reel with co-star Saloni dancing on Nakhrewali. At the same time, Shruti Panwar shared the benefits of being an actress: they get to try different looks, and she enjoys showcasing her Marathi look.