Rubina Dilaik, the popular tv actress who hails from the land of mountains, Himachal Pradesh, always keeps herself rooted and grounded to her traditions. No matter what, the actress always keeps it true to her own being and has time and again been an inspiration for her fans. Time and again she has shared instances on her social media, where we have witnessed how she has been true to her traditions and roots.

Owing to that, the actress has now shared a video on her Instagram handle, where we could see her having her best time with her family in the mountains. Being a pahadan the actress can be seen enjoying the mountain life to the fullest.

In the video, we can see her playing with the local puppies. She went on to share some adorable moments with her family as all of them enjoy some traditional pahadi food at their home together. We could already feel in the vibe as Rubina shared the video on her Instagram. Sharing the video, Rubina wrote, “Simple but abundant” and shared a heart sign in the caption.

Here take a look-

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. Before that, she was seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show also featured some of the other popular tv stars including, Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi and others. Rubina was also seen in the 14th season of Bigg Boss. She won the crown for the season.