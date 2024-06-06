YRKKH Fame Hina Khan Looks Absolutely Breathtaking In Beige Co-Ord Set, See Pics!

Hina Khan needs no introduction. She is undoubtedly the queen of the fashion world, ruling the fashion police wherever she goes with her stylish choices. Her charm paints the town red, whether she’s dressed ethnically in sarees, lehengas, Anarkalis, or bodycon dresses and pantsuits. She is a trailblazer and a popular choice among fashion fans. Hina adds ooziness to her clothing collection by displaying her gorgeous look in a beige co-ord set. Take a look below!

Hina Khan’s Beige Co-Ord Set Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, Hina Khan looks stunning in her beige co-ord ensemble. The costume features a square neckline, a simple bralette, a laser cut crop blazer, and a high-waisted straight ankle-length side slit skirt that highlights the blazer, resulting in a modern masterpiece. This outfit complements her curves, and the plain fabric adds texture and contrast to the dress, making it more appealing overall. The outfit is from the Mini Sondhi fashion label.

Hina’s Style Appearance-

Her beautiful, side-parted, straight-open tresses enhance the attire and provide a touch of sophistication. Her flawless base with a dewy finish, groomed brows, thick lashes, brown eyeshadow, and creamy lips draw attention to her eyes, creating a beautiful look. She accessories her outfit with statement golden earrings and a ring, paired with black heels that complement the dress without overwhelming it. In the photographs, she exudes confidence while flaunting her stunning outfit and killer personality.

