Bigg Boss 17 Couple Vicky Jain And Ankita Lokhande Have Made Their Marriage A Joke On National TV

In Bigg Boss house, where relationships are tested and emotions run high, the tale of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain has taken an unexpected turn. What started as a promising entry into the house soon transformed into a rollercoaster of emotions, revealing cracks in their relationship that became a show for the audience. From the very beginning, Ankita and Vicky presented a united front, but the facade began to crumble within the second week of the show. Their disagreements, fights, and shocking revelations about their marriage have become a central theme in the Bigg Boss narrative, turning their love story into a public spectacle.

The couple openly discussed the rough patch they faced early in their relationship, with Vicky reminiscing about the challenges they overcame. This became a recurring theme in their arguments, with Ankita questioning the need to bring up past troubles repeatedly. The tension escalated when Vicky, focused on playing the game, dismissed Ankita’s plea for emotional support. His casual remarks about giving away his money and house only added fuel to the fire, leading to a scolding from host Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar.

The drama reached its peak when Vicky’s spat with Arun Mashetty triggered a heated argument with Ankita. The moment when Vicky threw a blanket aside, appearing as if he tried to slap Ankita, created a storm of controversy. While contestants accused Vicky of aggression, both he and Ankita vehemently denied any such intentions. The narrative took a curious turn as the couple continued to navigate the complexities of their relationship on national television. From emotional turmoil to heated arguments, the public witnessed every twist and turn in their journey.

In the larger context of Bigg Boss history, where couples like Apurva-Shilpa Agnihotri and Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla maintained dignity during disagreements, Vicky and Ankita’s approach seemed starkly different. The line between reality and entertainment blurred as their marriage became a talking point both inside and outside the house. Whether it was a deliberate strategy to capture attention or an unintended consequence, Vicky and Ankita’s marriage has undeniably become a central narrative in Bigg Boss 17. In a realm where drama is currency, Vicky and Ankita have turned their marriage into a captivating storyline, leaving the audience thinking whether they should opt for marriage or remain single.