The year 2024 has begun on a good note for the GEC space!! The ultimate supremacy of one show over the other is gone!! We are in for some excitement concerning the ratings of top-rated Hindi TV shows across GECs. The reason for this is that there is a humongous battle going on for ratings, with the top 10 shows across GECs being separated by thin margins.

For the past few weeks, the ratings chart for television shows has been much-anticipated, with this battle being very evident. The drama that is going on in most of the top-rated shows is huge. Every Thursday has literally validated the effort put in by the content makers to make these shows work wonders. Kudos to the creative team, writers and the whole bunch of think tanks for coding and decoding twists in plots that have attracted masses, and have guaranteed good ratings.

Without beating around the bush, we get to the main topic here about the 10 to 12 top-rated shows on Hindi TV which can surge ahead and turn things around in the coming weeks and months!!

Anupamaa 2.8

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.7

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.4

Imlie 2.3

Jhanak 2.1

Pandya Store 2.0

Bigg Boss 2.0

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav 2.0

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 1.9

Teri Meri Doriyaann 1.9

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 1.9

Parineetii 1.9

This is what the top 12 shows across GECs look like with their ratings given. Now, if we analyze the beauty of this TRP game, one can surely sense that there is a big clash on the cards.

In the last few weeks of 2023, we saw Anupamaa slipping from its #1 position after a long-running hold on the top slot. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin had moved to the number 1 position for a while. However, Anupamaa retraced its path, found success again, and took back its deserved top slot yet again. Even now, if you see, it is a very close call for the top slot, with the top two shows racing neck-to-neck. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has shown renewed energy, and the power of freshness in the plot has resurfaced yet again, resulting in improved good numbers. Coming to Imlie, the show has also gained impetus and the mystery man track along with the complications in the story plot has given the show the much-needed boost. Jhanak has been the super-performer show in the last two weeks, with it starting slowly and steadily, but gaining momentum in its numbers now. Pandya Store and the endless drama in the show have pleased audiences and this is seen in the rise in ratings. Bigg Boss and the chaos inside the house have kept the viewers on their toes. This season’s ratings have been good enough to give all the fiction shows a scare. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav deserves applause for keeping its numbers high and riding a sole big battle being the only mythological show making it to the list. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, is building up on drama and is ready to explode, and this is the feeling that the show’s plot has been giving us for the past few weeks. The new drama in Teri Meri Doriyaann is a guaranteed show-puller and its ratings are sure to gain big momentum. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been there, done it all and is even now doing wonders. Parineetii, and its high-peak drama related to the once-upon-a-time thick friends, is impactful.

So these top-rated shows from Star Plus, Colors and Sony SAB promise to give audiences some absorbing drama. We reiterate that the coming time is going to be the best for Hindi TV, as the race to succeed and the hunger to deliver is getting bigger in the think-tank of these top-rated shows. Having said this, we also take this opportunity to boost the confidence of others shows too which are capable of climbing the ladder up to the top.

Seriously, an amazing time to be here, if you are a TV follower!!

