Review of Colors’ Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann: Heart-Warming Tale Of An Aspiring Astronaut, Studded With Good Performances

In the vibrant landscape of Hindi television, numerous shows have emerged to champion women’s empowerment, yet few have dared to tread the path that Colors’ latest offering takes. Titled Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann, this new series is produced by 4 Lions Films and creatively orchestrated by the talented Writer and Producer Rajita Sharma. What sets Apollena apart is its ambitious and broad concept, which aims to inspire viewers in innovative ways. At the heart of the story is the determined protagonist, Apollena, a young girl driven by an unwavering aspiration to become India’s first female astronaut and aerospace scientist. From her early childhood, Apollena has been captivated by the cosmos, her nights often spent gazing up at the stars and dreaming of the mysteries they hold. This celestial passion is nurtured by her father, Girdhar Shukla, who works as an assistant to the accomplished aspiring astronaut Pallavi Chawla. Recognizing the sparks of ambition within his daughter from a tender age, Girdhar wholeheartedly supports her dreams and aspirations. Together, this father-daughter duo looks up to Pallavi Chawla, their mentor and idol, envisioning a future where they, too, can achieve extraordinary heights. As Girdhar and Apollena navigate the challenges of life, their shared dreams push them toward a remarkable journey—one filled with determination, hope, and the ambitious goal of reaching for the stars.

The tale of Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann revolves around a spirited young girl hailing from a humble middle-class family. Despite the societal pressures and deeply rooted prejudices that suggest girls should settle for less in terms of education and career aspirations, Apollena dares to dream big. Her unwavering determination and relentless pursuit of knowledge serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless girls navigating similar challenges in lower to middle-class backgrounds. Through her journey, Apollena not only defies expectations but also empowers other young women to seize their right to education and carve out their own paths to success, proving that with ambition and perseverance, they can achieve their dreams and take control of their futures.

Apollena finds herself grappling with the heavy burden of her father’s tarnished reputation, marked by the accusation of treachery. This tumultuous chapter in her life begins when the man she has always looked up to, her unwavering source of strength, is suddenly thrust into darkness—arrested for allegedly leaking classified information that could shake the very foundations of their nation. The weight of this betrayal, undeserved in her eyes, leaves an indelible scar on both their lives. Yet, within this painful upheaval, Apollena discovers an inner fire ignited by her father’s plight. The injustice he faces becomes the catalyst for her transformation, propelling her on a determined path toward greatness as she resolves to rise above the shadows and aim for the stars, fueled by a fierce desire to clear their family name.

The early episodes vividly depict the moment of Apollena’s birth in the state-of-the-art Apollo Lab, a vibrant setting brimming with scientific wonder and possibility. As she takes her first tentative steps, we witness her burgeoning passion for science unfold, a journey marked by curiosity and a thirst for knowledge. Interwoven with this narrative is the powerful story of Pallavi Sachdeva, whose unwavering grit and determination serve as a formidable force in her quest to achieve greatness for her country. Pallavi’s relentless drive becomes a source of inspiration for the young girl, igniting a spark that fuels Apollena’s dreams. While these themes may tread the usual dramatic ground, they create a solid foundation for exploring the profound emotions and aspirations that shape Apollena’s character.

The profound impact of nuanced storytelling shines through in the heart-wrenching scene of Girdhar Sharma’s arrest, along with the emotional toll it takes on Apollena in the aftermath. The depths of Apollena’s pain and fear are palpable, and her father’s unwavering support provides a poignant contrast as he helps her navigate through her trauma. One particularly striking moment occurs when her father returns home after his arrest; in a beautifully rendered scene, Apollena hesitates, her eyes wide with fear as she grapples with the alarming thought of losing him. The palpable tension in the air captures the essence of her internal struggle, making her vulnerability resonate deeply with the audience. This moment, fraught with emotion, is expertly portrayed, emphasizing the complex interplay of love, fear, and resilience in their relationship.

The narrative surrounding the Shukla family vividly illustrates the traditional values upheld by the elders, particularly regarding the education of their daughters. The conservative mindset prevalent in their household raises significant concerns about the young girl’s choices, including her style of dress, her aspirations, and the societal expectation that her ultimate goal should merely be marriage. Amidst these constraints and pressures, the dynamic between the father and daughter emerges as a compelling portrayal of resilience, as they navigate their respective challenges and strive to assert their individuality in a world that seeks to define their roles.

The plot begins in the bustling city of Delhi before smoothly transitioning to the serene small town of Chitrakoot. Throughout the journey, the local dialect is expertly woven into the fabric of the story, enhancing its authenticity. The lyrical charm of the dialect resonates beautifully in various conversations, adding a distinctive flavor that sets this tale apart.

The narrative shifts to the bustling corridors of Apollena’s school, a boys’ institution where she finds herself navigating a challenging landscape. Each day, she encounters a myriad of obstacles that test her resilience, from taunting remarks to the intimidating glares of her male peers. The relentless pressure of their dominant presence looms over her, creating an atmosphere charged with tension and uncertainty. As Apollena strives to assert her identity and carve out her space among the chaos, her journey unfolds with a compelling intensity, drawing readers into the vivid complexities of her school life.

The title music of Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann deserves immense praise for its ability to evoke such inspiring emotions. Sung by the renowned artist Shaan, the title song captivates listeners with its melodic charm and heartfelt lyrics, creating an unforgettable atmosphere. The soothing background music complements the vocals perfectly, enhancing the overall experience and transporting the audience into a world of dreams and aspirations.

The plot unfolds with a consistently engaging rhythm, keeping the audience captivated from start to finish. Each episode culminates in a poignant moment—the inspirational quote of the day. This uplifting highlight serves not only as a powerful takeaway but also as a source of reflection for the everyday viewer, offering significant insights that resonate deeply with their lives and experiences.

Sandeep Baswana has truly distinguished himself through his exceptional performance. Much like a sturdy pillar that supports a grand structure, he serves as a vital anchor in the narrative, propelling it forward with his compelling presence. His dialogue delivery is not only impressive but resonates beautifully, showcasing his mastery over the dialect and captivating the audience’s ears. The scenes he shares with the young Apollena, as well as those with the now-grown protagonist, shine brightly as some of the most memorable moments in the show till now. Each interaction is infused with depth and emotion, making them standout highlights that linger in the viewers’ minds long after the curtain falls.

Child actor Ira Rai delivers an outstanding performance in the early episodes, showcasing her talent with impressive poise. Aditi Sharma has truly brought her character to life, infusing it with an intensity that captivates the audience. Her portrayal exudes a powerful presence, creating a strong aura around the character that commands attention. The simple yet striking look designed for Aditi adds a refreshing contrast to the opulence often associated with leading characters in many shows. Through her performance, Aditi has undeniably demonstrated that she embodies the role of Apollena perfectly, making it clear that she is the ideal choice for this captivating character.

Kiran Bhargava delivers a commendable performance, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress. Eva Shirali shines brightly in her role as the mother, providing a strong emotional foundation that resonates in the episodes. Hritik Yadav, portraying Neil, brings a compelling energy to his character, effectively capturing the audience’s attention with his nuanced portrayal. Karan Khandelwal, in a powerful role, exudes charisma and intensity, positioning himself as a formidable talent for future endeavours. Supporting roles by Surabhi Tiwari, Sameer Vijayan, and Garima Kaushal are equally impressive, as they add richness and enthusiasm to the overall performance, enhancing the narrative with their strong contributions.

Surbhi Chandna’s effective cameo in the role of the inspiring Pallavi Sachdeva is heart-warming, a role that the actress has never done before.

Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann has started as a unique and captivating television show, bringing a refreshing concept to the small screen. For the very first time, the narrative centres around an astronaut, a theme that has not been explored on television until now. However, the show has been slotted at the early evening time of 6 PM, and this might be a tricky situation to garner the best sampling from viewers. Having said this, the groundbreaking premise promises to deliver an exciting and adventurous journey, capturing viewers’ imagination. As the series unfolds, all eyes will be on the creative team behind the scenes, eagerly anticipating how skillfully they will bring this innovative concept to life in future episodes.

We at IWMBuzz.com give Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann 3.5 out of 5 stars.