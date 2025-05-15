Review of Zee TV’s Saru: Convincing In Its Presentation, But Treads On Familiar Lines

The new Zee TV show, Saru, produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, captivates audiences with its powerful and uplifting narrative. At the heart of the story is Saru, a spirited and determined young girl from the picturesque village of Khares in Rajasthan. With her eyes set on a brighter future, Saru embarks on a bold journey to Mumbai, where she aspires to obtain a higher education. The show beautifully explores the challenges and triumphs faced by young girls in rural communities as they strive for the right to education and the opportunity to build independent careers. Saru’s journey is not just about personal ambition; it represents the hopes and dreams of countless bright young minds seeking to break free from societal constraints and carve out their own paths in life.

The overarching narrative may not be groundbreaking, as it touches on a familiar trope of protagonists hailing from villages or small towns, each harbouring dreams of pursuing higher education and flourishing careers. However, what truly sets Saru apart is its unique presentation. The intricacies of the storyline, the depth of character relationships, and the compelling performances all add layers of richness to the plot. These elements combine to create an engaging experience that elevates the familiar premise into a captivating tale.

The character Saru brings an undeniable vibrancy to every moment spent in her company! Despite her youth, she possesses a remarkable blend of maturity and determination that sets her apart. Her unwavering ambition is driven by a desire to uplift herself and the community she calls home. Saru’s heart is set on transforming the lives of girls in Khares through education—a truly noble aspiration that speaks to her compassion and commitment to making a positive impact.

In truth, Saru is the heir of a lavish fortune, a status her family believes she lost long ago. The intricate tapestry of her past is woven with sorrow; it tells the tale of her father, a man of privilege, who once fell deeply in love with her mother, a humble maid in their household. This forbidden romance was fraught with challenges, ultimately leading her father to marry into another opulent family. Now, he revels in his new life, complete with a daughter, Anika, blissfully unaware of whether his first wife and kid are alive or not.

Saru’s father, along with his hopeful parents, clings to a fragile thread of optimism as they fervently pray for the safe return of their long-lost loved ones. Their hearts are filled with a mix of longing and faith, embodying the hope that guides them through the darkness. In stark contrast, Saru’s mother is enveloped in the shadows of her past, haunted by her own traumatic experiences. She is consumed by a deep-rooted fear for her daughter’s safety, particularly at the thought of sending Saru to the bustling chaos of Mumbai—the very city that shattered her own life. The narrative masterfully juxtaposes the flickering light of hope that Saru’s father and grandparents represent against the suffocating dread that grips her mother, creating a poignant tension between the desire to reconnect and the instinct to protect.

In addition to all that’s happening, we find ourselves once again immersed in a classic ‘Good versus Bad’ showdown between sisters—an age-old trope that feels all too familiar. However, the rivalry between Saru and Anika unfolds in a way that generates significant excitement and tension, particularly in the first week of the story. As the narrative progresses, it will be clear that their conflict revolves around the timeless struggle for love and attention from a man, a theme that has persisted through countless tales of sibling rivalry.

The standout feature of the initial episodes has been the breathtaking filming at authentic locations throughout Rajasthan. The stunning monuments and ancient structures evoke a sense of history and grandeur, while the vibrant ambience of the village depicted on screen adds a rich cultural layer. The cinematography captures the intricate details of the surroundings, immersing the viewer in this enchanting landscape. Additionally, the background music enhances the viewing experience, weaving seamlessly with the unfolding events and deepening the emotional resonance of each scene.

The introduction of Saru captivates the audience with her palpable confidence, exuding an aura that draws you in and makes you eager to learn more about her. In stark contrast, Anika radiates a sharp, venomous energy that adds a layer of complexity to the dynamic. This rivalry creates an intriguing challenge, heightening the tension.

Ved Birla has been introduced as the boy in Anika’s life. He comes across as a simpleton, who is passionate about the beauty of Nature.

The heart of the show truly lies in Mohak Matkar, whose portrayal of Saru is nothing short of captivating. Her performance feels refreshingly authentic, radiating a confident charm that draws viewers in with the sparkle in her eyes. Shagun Pandey, embodying his role as Ved Birla, exudes his signature dashing charisma, making the character come alive with an effortless ease that captivates the audience. Meanwhile, Anushka Merchande delivers a powerful performance as Anika, igniting the screen with a fiery intensity that leaves a lasting impression.

Swati Chitnis has a very different character to play. Pankit Thakkar, Niilam Panchal, Vibha Bhagat, Kamalika Guha Thakurta and others are well-placed in the plot.

Overall, Saru might not look to be a totally new concept on television. But the over quality of the product and performances hold the fort!! Otherwise, the story plot is blurred with familiarity!!

We at IWMBuzz.com give 2.5 stars out of 5 for Zee TV’s Saru!!