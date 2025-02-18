Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: RV & Purvi Are Dead, Their Daughter Grows As Prarthana

Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience with interesting ups and downs for the last eleven years. The show continues to rule and is now heading for a big leap of 20 years with the fourth generation. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Monisha stabs Purvi (Rachi Sharma), leaving her in critical condition, while Armaan hits RV (Abrar Qazi), leading to severe head injury.

In the upcoming episode, Jasbir pushes Purvi off the cliff, and RV meets with an accident, leading to their death. A man who loses his newborn daughter finds Purvi’s daughter in the temple and names her Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), who will now play the female lead in the fourth generation.

After 20 years of leap, the man who finds Prarthana reveals her character. She is very studious, and on the day of her result, she becomes very curious and runs to check the list. On the other hand, Raunak (Akshay Bindra) plays the male lead, who will be introduced as Prarthana’s friend.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluw lia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.