Mallika Singh, the Radhakrishn actress took to her Instagram handle to share a picture keeping it cosy and lazy inside her bedroom, celebrating the moment of Holi. The actress shared the candid picture on her social media handle and wished her fans on the special day. We are loving every bit of the moment.

In the picture, we can see Mallika Singh wearing a beautiful ruffled flared dress. The actress completed the pretty avatar with her long sleek ponytail and no makeup. The actress clicked the adorable mirror selfie with her expensive iPhone camera, and wrote, “Happy Holi” along with white and red heart emoji.

Here take a look-

Taking note, a fan wrote, “This year, our holi is incomplete without u and sumedh and whole rk team, it’s treat to watch holi eps of rk but it ended😔but happy holi to u mallika”

Another wrote, “holi, holi and holi, but this time is incomplete without new episodes of Holi RadhaKrishna, really if possible I would love to see this year’s episode of RadhaKrishna Holi <3” The actress can be seen sitting on her cosy bed, smiling. What we found cute is the mickey mouse socks she wore with the dress. Radhakrishn, the popular spiritual show has earned immense appreciation and love over the years. The show ran successfully for some years and managed to earn immense love from the netizens. Mallika Singh played the role of Radha in the show over the years and has managed to earn a separate fanbase of her own.