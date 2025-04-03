Advocate Anjali Awasthi Update: Anshul Bammi’s return to pose a bigger threat; Read to know

Advocate Anjali Awasthi the Star Plus show produced by Blues Production is seeing the love story of Aman (Ankit Raizada) and Anjali (Shritama Mitra) blossom with time. We saw Anjali showering her love and concern for Aman as he was hospitalized. She even motivated him to again stand on his own legs. The Rajput family will now discuss the wedding of Aman and Anjali, which will be proposed to be a destination wedding.

A whole new drama will erupt at the wedding premise with Yuvraj’s re-entry. With it, actor Anshul Bammi will re-enter the show after he was made silent by putting him behind bars. As we know, Yuvraj promised to marry Padma and resurrect her life. With Chandrabhan Thakur and Raghav Singh Rajput joining hands in keeping Anjali away from Aman’s life, Yuvraj’s entry will be promising to watch.

We hear that the return of Yuvraj will set the tone for bigger drama in the show. He will come to ruin everyone responsible for him going behind bars.

This will add more intrigue and a new flavour to the show, with drama hitting its peak just when Aman and Anjali are going to get married.

We buzzed Anshul but did not get through to him.

Star Plus show Advocate Anjali Awasthi marks Shritama Mitra’s Hindi television debut. Shritama Mitra will be seen essaying the titular role of Advocate Anjali Awasthi in the show. Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a strong and fearless character; she craves recognition for her genius, and this will surely compel the audience to root for her cause—justice for the downtrodden. It has Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada playing the lead roles.

