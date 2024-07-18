After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Broadcast, Producer Rajan Shahi Assembles Team Of Anupamaa For A Fun Segment

Producer Rajan Shahi exactly knows how to keep his fans and viewers happy. Even while his team is putting in 100 per cent efforts on the ongoing and popular show on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, the company Director’s Kut’s YouTube channel is busy churning new content related to the lead faces of his shows. We saw the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leads Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla and Garvita Sadhwani engaging in a fun segment for this video. They were seen indulging in a fun game wherein all the three leads were seen joking and engaging in funny conversations. A lot of curiosity was created over the upcoming video, and the positive buzz only added more impetus on the show’s popularity. Now, Producer Rajan Shahi is doing the same with the leads of Anupamaa. Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna who portray the roles of Vanraj, Anupamaa and Anuj in the show have shot for this interesting video. Rajan has brought in his daughter Ishika Shahi too for the video segment.

The profile of the production house put up this engrossing post and picture which was shot by the Anupamaa leads.

Are you all ready for the Part 1 of this fun segment to come live? You can watch Vanraj, Anupamaa and Anuj in action, where they talk about their characters and also engage in fun talk.