Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin To Tie The Knot In 2025? Krishna Mukherjee Shares Details

Good news for Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fans, as their marriage is likely to happen this year. Yes, you hear that right, for those waiting for the lovely couple’s union, and finally, the time has come. Aly and Jasmin are the most loved couple, and their love story is nothing short of a fairytale. It all began with their friendship, and they later developed feelings for each other. The couple confessed their love openly inside the Bigg Boss 14 house in 2020.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin recently moved in together after dating for five years. Fans call them JasLy lovingly, and they are eagerly awaiting their wedding. And here’s a surprise for everyone. Close friends with Aly Goni, actress Krishna Mukherjee, revealed details about their marriage plans.

In a recent interview with Rush with Ruch’s podcast, Krishna spilled beans on Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin’s marriage plans. Excitedly, the actress said, “Iss saal ho rahi hai, ya fir agle saal ho rahi hai unki shaadi, guys. It is happening.” Adding to this, the actress said, “Iss saal ho rahi hai, end Tak ho jayegi.”

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have not reacted to these news. However, fans are already celebrating and eagerly awaiting their official announcement. They first met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi.