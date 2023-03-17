Zee TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya has recently witnessed a 20-year generation leap. The makers have now roped in new actors such as Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyed, and Baseer Ali, who will be seen playing the lead role after the 20-year leap.

As per reports in the media, actor Shakti Arora who had replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar to play Karan Luthra has made an exit from the show as he had apprehensions to play a father. Now as per reports in the media, two popular names from the television industry are floating around who will be paired opposite Shraddha Arya in the show.

According to a report in Times Of India, Amar Upadhyay is set to play Karan. However, another report in Hindustan Times mentioned Shakti Anand bagging the role. The report also stated that Shakti will start shooting for the show from tomorrow. “They do not have the bank of episodes so his entry will be telecasted by this week itself,” a little birdie confirmed them. The report revealed that there were rumours that actor Amar Upadhyay was locked for the character, however, their sources have denied it.

Who do you want to see playing the role of Karan in the show? Let us know in the comment box below

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.