In the latest promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan’s hilarious interaction with a contestant has left fans eagerly awaiting the episode’s airing. The clip, posted by Sony TV on Instagram, showcases the actor’s signature wit and charm as he engages in a lighthearted conversation with the contestant.

The self-proclaimed lefty contestant shares an amusing anecdote about how pandits have advised him to write with his right hand for good luck. However, the conversation turns humorous when the contestant needs clarification about which hand is his left and which is his right. Amitabh Bachchan, known for his quick wit, playfully teases the contestant, further adding to the confusion.

The actor’s ability to make contestants feel at ease and his effortless banter have made him the most-loved television host. The promo has generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly anticipating the episode’s airing. Kaun Banega Crorepati, which airs on Sony TV and streams on Sony LIV, has been a long-standing favorite among audiences, thanks to Amitabh Bachchan’s inimitable style and engaging format.

The episode promises to be an entertaining mix of humor, excitement, and suspense as contestants vie for the coveted title of Kaun Banega Crorepati. With Amitabh Bachchan at the helm, viewers can expect an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, inspiration, and nail-biting moments. The show’s unique format, which tests contestants’ knowledge and strategic thinking, has made it a staple of Indian television.

Amitabh Bachchan’s presence has been instrumental in the show’s success, and his chemistry with contestants is undeniable. The actor’s warm demeanor and ability to connect with people from all walks of life have made him a beloved figure in Indian entertainment. As the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati unfolds, fans can expect more exciting episodes filled with drama, humor, and heartwarming moments.

