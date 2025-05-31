Kaun Banega Crorepati Sunday Audition Cancelled – Here’s Why?

The iconic game show Kaun Banega Crorepati has been in the headlines lately. A day ago, the makers of the show announced the details of the open audition for the upcoming season. And today, on 31st May, the first round of open auditions took place at Happy Model School, Janakpuri, Delhi, which witnessed an overwhelming response. Soon after the audition finished for the day, the makers announced the cancellation of the second round of auditions at the same venue which was scheduled for Sunday, raising curiosity among people thinking about why Sunday auditions were cancelled suddenly. Read more to know the reason behind it.

Sony TV, on their official Instagram page, announced the news of the cancellation of Sunday open auditions. They highlighted that they are concluding the auditions as per audition terms after receiving overwhelming participation today, on 31st May. The open audition scheduled for 1 June 2025 at the same venue will not happen anymore.

The brief note concluded with words of gratitude by the makers of the show. The statement reads, “We would like to inform that the Open Audition for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, held on Saturday, 31st May 2025 at Happy Model School, Janakpuri, Delhi, received an exceptional response.

Given the overwhelming participation, we have decided to conclude the audition process as per audition terms and accordingly we will not be holding the Open Audition on Sunday, 1st June 2025 at the same venue.

We thank everyone who came forward and supported us as we move into the next phase of the show’s journey.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs on Sony TV and is produced by BIG Synergy from seasons 1 to 10, Studio NEXT from seasons 10 to 16 and Tree of Knowledge (Digi TOK) from seasons 11 to 16.