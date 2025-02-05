Ankita Lokhande Spills Beans On Laughter Chefs S2, Bonding With Mannara, Cooking & More

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2 is making headlines with the new season. Fans are loving the new energy and entertainment with the new cast. Among others, Ankita Lokhande also reprised her role on the show. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the actress spilled beans on Laughter Chefs Season 2, her bonding with others, and other interesting details.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, Ankita highlighted that people will be new and their chemistry will be new, but energy and entertainment will be the same in the show. And nobody can say that the other person is not good because the show is like that, everyone comes together and it’s fun.

When asked about learning to cook and the dishes she made at home, Ankita revealed that she didn’t cook anything, but her sister-in-law did, and she took the credit. However, Ankita emphasized that she now loves cooking, but only on the set because she is very competitive and likes to give her best.

About the second season of Laughter, Ankita revealed that this time, the level of the cooking will be higher than earlier. Reacting to Mannara Chopra, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar’s presence, the actress emphasized that there are people from Bigg Boss. The moments are not like Bigg Boss, but this time, everyone will enjoy them. They will also have a new experience, and everyone will laugh, and the audience will have fun.