Ankita Lokhande takes pregnancy test inside Bigg Boss 17 house, is she pregnant?

The latest episodes of Bigg Boss 17 have showcased a vulnerable side of contestant Ankita Lokhande, who has been grappling with both emotional and physical challenges inside the house. Amidst ongoing tensions and tasks, Ankita has opened up about her health struggles, including irregular menstrual cycles, and has shared her emotional turmoil with fellow contestant Vicky.

In a series of heart-to-heart conversations, Ankita has expressed her displeasure and frustration to Vicky, revealing that she has been contemplating leaving the Bigg Boss house. The emotional turmoil seems to stem from a combination of factors, including disagreements with Vicky and her general well-being.

Ankita, who has been vocal about her “mood swings” in the house, has recently opened up about her health concerns. In the latest episodes, she discloses that she is not feeling well and attributes her discomfort to irregular menstrual cycles.

Ankita confesses, “I am not feeling well, I can feel from inside that I am not well. Main bimar hoon. I am not getting my periods, I want to go home. I have gone through blood tests for pregnancy to check if I am not pregnant. I had the test yesterday and today, they did my urine test. My emotions are going up and down, I am going through something which I can’t explain. I am confused and I am not blaming you for it.”

Is Ankita pregnant?