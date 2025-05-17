Anupamaa’s Producer Rajan Shahi On Actors Leaving The Show; Is Rupali Ganguly The Reason?

This is what Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi said, who spoke openly about the controversies and rumours related to the show these days.

He said in Vickey Lalwani’s Interview, ‘It has become a trend now to put the responsibility of every small and big thing on Rupali. But all these things are baseless.’

But the question is, if everything is fine, then why are so many actors leaving the show one after the other?

Actors who departed from Anupamaa:

1. Paras Kalnawat’s departure,’ I don’t know whether he left or was removed.’ Paras, i.e., Samar of the show, whose character was liked by the audience, suddenly had his scenes cut, and the track ended.

Paras said, ‘I don’t know to date whether I left the show or I was removed. I wanted to take my story forward, but someone had a problem. The show was number one, so the channel did not question. Everyone knows who had a problem.’

2. Nidhi Shah, ‘Scenes were cut, even clothes were questioned’. Nidhi Shah, who played the role of Kinjal, said, ‘We used to cry while doing scenes. Sudhanshu ji’s condition was so bad that he could not even stand up.’ She further said, ‘My scenes were also cut, there were problems with clothes and hair too. If your clothes are good, then someone may feel bad.’ Without taking any names, she said, ‘We were 10 people, but 2-3 people used to spoil the atmosphere continuously.’

3. Sudhanshu Pandey, ‘Just wanted to stay away from each other’. Sudhanshu Pandey, who played Vanraj in the show, said, ‘I did the show for four years, but my character was becoming repetitive. I fell ill, both body and mind were giving up.’

Nidhi told, ‘He used to shoot after taking 5-6 painkillers. We all just wanted to keep a distance from each other.’

4. Alisha Parveen, ‘Maybe yes, maybe no…’

Alisha Parveen, who was playing the role of Rahi, was suddenly replaced. She told India Forums, ‘I was neither told anything nor was I asked. I also heard that Rupali ma’am is behind this. But I cannot say for sure – Maybe yes, maybe no… Maybe kuch bhi nahi.’ She said that her relationship with everyone on the set was professional.

5. Rajan Shahi’s answer: In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, he said, ‘Where there are two vessels, there is sound. But how far is it right to put the responsibility of that sound on the same person every time?’

He stressed that Rupali Ganguly is the soul of the show, and she is fully committed to the show.

Sudhanshu and Rajan Shahi unfollowed each other on social media. There are also reports of a rift between Rupali and Gaurav Khanna. Many viewers have also questioned the story of the show it is showing society in the wrong direction.

Onscreen relationships may look strong, but the truth behind the camera is different.

Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha’s Bengali serial ‘Srimoyee’.

It stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role. Initially, the show featured Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

