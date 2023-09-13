Television | News

Anushka Sen wishes her vampire partner Siddharth Nigam a very Happy Birthday. Also, we see the brother Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam enjoy their birthday in Maldives.

It’s handsome hunk Siddharth Nigam’s birthday today. We have popular actress Anushka Sen wishing her close friend Siddharth Nigam on his birthday. She calls him her Vampire Partner in her wishes. She is happy to be wishing her friend and buddy on this big day!!

Check it out here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Also, it is the sibling Abhishek Nigam’s birthday today along with Siddharth Nigam. IWMBuzz.com join in to wish Siddharth Nigam and Abhishek Nigam a very happy birthday. Siddharth and Abhishek Nigam have taken time out for their birthday. They are presently chilling it off in the Maldives.

Yes, the brothers took to Instagram and posted pictures from their engaging vacation in the cool islands of Maldives. Abhishek and Siddharth were seen chilling off and having fun in these pictures. They captioned the story as ‘Birthday Boyz’.

Siddharth is seen wearing a black co-ordinated set while Abhishek is seen in a total white co-ordinated set. The two of them are seen wearing stunning sunglasses. You can say they are twinning in sunglasses.

These sets of casuals they are wearing are sure to blow the minds of girls. The brothers look dashing to the core. Their fashion quotient is perfect here and we adore their sibgling-giri too!

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Here’s wishing the brothers a very happy birthday!!