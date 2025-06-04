Artii Birajdarr And Gurpreet Kaur Join Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi, witnessed a heart-wrenching twist with the death of Aryan, played by Randeep Rai. Everyone blamed Anupama, played by Rupali Ganguly, for his death, after which all her family members, including her daughters Rahi and Mahi, son-in-law Prem, and father-in-law Hasmukh, broke their relationship with her. Devastated with her situation, Anupama leaves her town and moves to Mumbai. Here, the actress is likely to meet new people, which suggests new additions to the show.

Actress Artii Birajdarr has joined the cast of Anupama as a key character. In the recent promo, Anupama is seen thanking a lady who helped her find food orders and settle in Mumbai; Artii plays the character of this lady. The actress is known for her appearance in the Marathi show Sundari.

In addition, another actress has also joined Rupali Ganguly’s show, and she is Punjabi actress Gurpreet Kaur. There are no further details about her character available yet, but she will be featured in the upcoming episodes. Gurpreet was recently seen in the short film Bediyan. She has also appeared in short films, such as A Silent Escape. She has also appeared in music videos such as “Mera Sardar,” “Sardarni,” and many more.

Anupamaa is a Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi under his production banner, Director’s Kut Productions. The show often ranks on top, leading the race with high TRP ratings. The show also stars Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in the main roles.