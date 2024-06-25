Bepannah Actors Jennifer Winget And Namita Dubey Reunite; Pose In Twinning White

TV’s past memory gets recalled with actors Jennifer Winget and Namita Dubey meeting each other!! Yes, we are taken back to the days of Bepannah, the Cinevistas show that aired on Colors. The show starred Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget, Namita Dubey, Sehban Azim in the prime roles. It was a romantic tale which became very popular. Today, we see Zoya and Pooja from the show reunite. Yes, Jennifer and Namita met recently and their social media gives us an indication of them being eternally aligned.

Yes, the two of them are seen twinning in white colour. While Jennifer white T-shirt and black shorts, Namita is seen in a white shirt and loose baggy white pants. The two of them met as though they had been aligned always. They share a great bond from the days of Bepannah’s making.

And now, we get an opportunity to see them reuniting and being happy.

You can check the picture here.

Courtesy: Instagram

Are you happy to see these actors reunite? Truly, everlasting friendships are certainly made at work! And Bepannah is an example of that!!

About Bepannah: After the death of their respective spouses, Aditya and Zoya uncover certain disturbing truths about their better halves. However, they fall in love with each other and get married despite all odds.