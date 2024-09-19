Bhagya Lakshmi Actor Aishwarya Khare Hits A Million On Instagram; Thanks Her Fan Family

Aishwarya Khare who plays the lead role of Lakshmi in the Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, is having a great run with the show. The long-running show has a loyal fan base. The ratings of Bhagya Lakshmi have been consistent, thus giving the actors more reasons to work harder and explore their nuances further. Aishwarya and Rohit Suchanti, the male lead of the show, are loved for their onscreen chemistry. This show has been beneficial for both, and it was proved recently as Aishwarya Khare celebrated with her 1 million family.

Yes, Aishwarya Khare has hit a million followers on Instagram and this called in for a celebration. She thanked her fan family profusely and put out a cute, emotional post to enjoy the moment. She also cut cakes to celebrate this feat.

Aishwarya wrote on social media,

They say when the going gets tough, the tough gets going.

You guys are the ones who keep me going

You pull me up everytime i feel like i want to succumb

Thank you for being my “Destiny Helpers”

Thank you for making me who i am ❤️

I am so grateful to have a FANFAM who make my small wins, a big deal

Always and forever

love you guys 🥰🧿🥹❤️❤️

#1Million ❤️🧿

Well, Aishwarya calls her well-wishers her ‘destiny helpers’ and this means a lot!! We wish Aishwarya more fame and success in the years to come!!