Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare Completes 11 Years In Acting, Pens Heartfelt Note

Many dream of becoming heroines of Hindi TV’s daily soap, but only a few get the chance to live this dream, and one among them is Aishwarya Khare. She is currently appearing in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi as Lakshmi and continues to win hearts with her performances. However, the good news is that the actress is celebrating eleven years in the acting field, which leaves her nostalgic. The actress dropped a dreamy picture of herself from the upcoming sequence of her show, posing in a romantic moment.

In addition, Aishwarya penned a heartfelt note thanking her fans. She highlighted that years ago, she wished to become a heroine, and it’s been eleven years since then. She is living that dream, which is nothing short of a blessing for her. The Bhagya Lakshmi actress also emphasized that with each day as an actress, she fulfills her dreams, and lastly, she thanked everyone who helped her become a heroine.

Her caption reads, “So apparantly its been 11 years. Shagun ke 11 saal ho gaye mujhe vo kaam krte hue jiske main sapne dekha krti thi Aur aaj bhi har din usme se ek sapna sach zarur hota hai. Thank you to soooo many people jinhone mere heroine banne ke sapne ko sach krne me meri help ki. Forever grateful #longwaytogo.”

Aishwarya Khare currently appears in Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show casts Rohit Suchanti opposite her in the lead character. The actress made her debut in 2014 with Yeh Shaadi Hai Ya Sauda and has also appeared in shows like Zeher Ka Kaala Teeka Vishkanya, Jaane Kya Hoga Rama Re, Saam Daam Dand Bhed, Vishkanya, and many more.