Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Roasts Farhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand with Savage Jokes

In Bigg Boss 19, contestant Pranit More took center stage with a roast segment that had both housemates and viewers laughing or squirming in their seats. Known for his quick wit and fearless tongue, Pranit aimed his jabs at Farhana Bhatt and Kunickaa Sadanand, and his bold humor is already making waves on social media.

Pranit on Farhana Bhatt: “In Spirit, I Am Pirhana”

Pranit kicked off his roast with a clever jab at Farhana Bhatt, saying, “Her name is Farhana, but in spirit, I am Pirhana.” He didn’t stop there, humorously pointing out a bizarre “coincidence” in the house: “As soon as Farhana left the house, a tragedy happened. Bed bugs appeared in the bedroom. Everyone requested Bigg Boss to take action, and they instantly removed the bed bugs. But then Farhana came back. I knew it!”

Taking it up a notch, he delivered the final blow: “Then the housemates requested, ‘Brother, bed bugs are fine… just not Farhana.’ Because bed bugs bite only at night. Farhana bites all day long.” The audience responded with a mix of laughter and gasps, as Pranit’s roast balanced on the edge of comedy and controversy.

Pranit on Kunickaa Sadanand: “She Brought Her Aadhar Card”

Next, Pranit turned his attention to veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand. “When we came into the Bigg Boss house, everyone got to bring one item. Kunickaa ji brought her Aadhar card,” he teased. He continued by mocking her frequent mentions of age and experience: “She plays her ‘age card’ in everything. She wasn’t meant for the Bigg Boss house; she should’ve gone to Char Dham.”

His roast left the housemates visibly stunned; some struggled to hold back their laughter, while others looked uncomfortable.

Promo Sets the Stage for Explosive Reactions

This roast segment is part of an upcoming episode that promises significant drama. Viewers are now eagerly anticipating how Farhana and Kunickaa will respond and whether this will spark new rivalries or deepen existing tensions.

As the season heats up, moments like these deliver exactly what Bigg Boss fans crave — comedy, conflict, and unfiltered chaos. Whether Pranit’s roast earns him fans or leads to trouble, one thing is clear: he has captured attention, and in the Bigg Boss house, that’s a key strategy.

Stay tuned for the full episode to catch all the reactions and repercussions!