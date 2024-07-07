Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik’s Outburst At Vishal Pandey Over Comments On Wife Kritika

In the most recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3,’ competitor Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey for making statements about his second wife, Kritika Malik. On Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Armaan’s first wife, Payal Malik, made a surprise visit to confront Vishal over his comments.

Anil Kapoor introduced Payal Malik, who was evicted from the show, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on July 6. Payal questioned Vishal over his words about Kritika Malik. She stated, “What you said about Kritika is unacceptable! She’s a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that.”

For the unversed, Vishal had previously confessed his feelings for Kritika. During a conversation with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal whispered in his ears, “I am guilty of one thing here. Bhabhi (Kritika Malik) looks beautiful. I am speaking in a good way.”

Later, after Payal left, Armaan went to talk to Vishal about it. The heated argument turned brutal when Armaan hurled abuse at Vishal and slapped him. Meanwhile, housemates interfered and tried to calm them.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3

In addition to these participants, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ features Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Sana Sultana, Naezy, Deepak Chaurasia, Munisha Khatwani, Chandrika Dixit, and Shivani Kumari. The controversial reality television program, hosted by Anil Kapoor, started on June 21 and is currently streaming live on JioCinema.