Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (10 - 16 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week major drama related to the emotional turmoil that Anupamaa faced when she had to leave for the USA. She had the Shah family coming over to give her the final hug. Vanraj took Anupamaa to the airport where he asked her never to look back in life. However, Anupamaa was worried as she had heard the cry of Anu when she was talking to Anuj over the phone. Anuj however, hid the fact that Anu was getting unmanageable after her traumatic attack. Later, Vanraj proposed the idea to Anuj that Anu can be at the Shah house for a while. Kavya took over the responsibility. However, Anu eloped from the Shah house and this shocked Anuj. Anuj and Vanraj decided to search when they got the information that Anu was in Mumbai in the orphanage. Anuj and Vanraj were shocked to see Anu with Anupamaa at the orphanage.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week engaging drama with Abhir trying to adjust at the Birla house. The most unexpected happened when Abhir called Abhimanyu as his Dadda. Abhimanyu could not hide his emotions and felt happy. Later, Abhimanyu worked towards getting an admission in school for Abhir. This required Akshara to come along as a parent for the meeting. This put Abhinav down as he was no longer called the father of Abhir. At the school, Abhimanyu and Abhir came well-dressed for the meeting. Akshara and Abhinav were eager to see Abhir. But Abhir gave them a cold shoulder and refused to take their gifts. Akshara was hurt and created a bad scenario at home when she left the stove open, for which Muskan was blamed. Akshara had a confrontation with Manjiri, after which Abhir disliked Manjiri. He did not like the way Manjiri was rude to rude to his mother Akshara.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week Nidhi and Shaurya joining hands to ruin Rajveer. They lay a trap for him, when they gave Rajveer a bag, asking him to take it. Shaurya wanted to ruin the life of Rajveer and eradicate him from Luthra business. Shaurya later came to Rajveer’s house with money, and transferred the same into the bag that Nidhi had given him. Later, the Luthra family geared up for Kavya’s roka ceremony. However, Kavya missed her mother Preeta. Kavya got emotional thinking of her mother. Rajveer was invited for the ceremony, and this was not liked by Shaurya. Nidhi told Shaurya that it was Kavya who offered the invite to Rajveer. The entire Luthra family missed the presence of Preeta. Rajveer who was there at the function also felt that his mother should have been there. Dadi told Rajveer that Preeta was Kavya’s mother. He made a video call and made Dadi talk to Preeta. Karan remembered the past and dreamt of an intimate dance with Preeta.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week Sundar being troubled with his problem. He sought the help of Champaklal and asked him to come to Ahmedabad. Sundar planned a surprise for Jethalal. Jetha was curious to know what Sundar’s surprise was. Later, Jetha took the help of Gokuldham residents to get the truth out of Sundar. To his surprise, Jetha was asked to inaugurate Sundar’s new stall. All enjoyed food at the stall. Sundar told all that he had another surprise lined up for Jetha. Sundar wanted Jetha to join him in his business. But Jetha was scared that he will be forced to pay up more. Sundar wanted to go back to Ahmedabad, but Taara tricked him and made his return to the society. Taarak gave the idea of remarriage to Jethalal. However, this decision angered Champak.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw over the last week big revelations shaking up the whole story plot. Sartaj cornered the nurse at the hospital and asked her about the lady who took Nehmat’s kid. The nurse told the name of Harleen. She told that the kid was alive and that she had interchanged it with a dead child. This was heard by Nehmat. Nehmat wanted to find out where her daughter was, and Sartaj told her that Alia is her daughter. Nehmat was overcome with emotions. She confronted Harleen and the two ladies had a fight over who will have Alia. While Nehmat wanted her daughter, Harleen refused to give away the child. At this juncture, Ekam came there knowing half the fact. He knew that Harleen kidnapped a kid from the hospital. When he was enquiring, Nehmat came there along with Sartaj and told the entire truth of Alia being born to her and Ekam. Ekam had a shock of his life. Nehmat later sent out a legal notice for Alia’s custody. This enraged Harleen. Jasmine did the unexpected when she cut the car brakes in which Sartaj and Nehmat travelled. However, Alia too got into the same car, creating further drama.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Sahiba bumping into orphan kid Simran at the marketplace where she was searching the lady with the tattoo. Sahiba bonded well with Simran. And as per a hint given by Simran indirectly, Sahiba put on a plan and was successful in finding out that Garry was behind sending Sara. Angad too got to know of Garry’s plan. At the Brar house, Angad exposed Garry’s deeds and told his family that Sahiba was clean and innocent. However, Garry accused Angad of two-timing with Sahiba and Seerat. He abused Angad and the family and walked out of the house. Seerat was shattered and Angad motivated her to lead her life. Seerat drew close to Angad and Sahiba noticed it.

