Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (11 – 16 December): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Vanraj instructing the Shahs not to reach out to Anupama under any circumstances. Meanwhile, Anu realises her mistake and extends an apology to Anupama. Elsewhere, the Shahs get overjoyed when Kinjal and Paritosh return home. Anupama’s radiant birthday preparations for Pari evoke jealousy in Anu. Despite Vanraj’s obstruction, Kinjal waits anxiously for Anupama. Anuj feels worried as Anupama attends Pari’s birthday bash at the Shah house. During the party, Vanraj subjects Anupama to severe insults. Later, Kinjal visits Anupama’s house with Pari and they go for picnic. Kinjal loses control of the car and meets with an accident due to Anu causing a disturbance. Anupama tries to rescue everyone safely. Vanraj blames Anupama for being a jinx that led to the perilous accident. Later, he vehemently insists that Anupama cut all ties with the Shah family.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Ruhi accusing Armaan of harbouring feelings for Abhira and blaming him for ruining four lives. Meanwhile, Dadi Sa discusses a strategy to annul the wedding. Vidya suggests hosting the reception ceremony for Abhira and Ruhi together, but Dadi Sa refuses to accept Abhira as family. As Ruhi remains upset at Armaan, he reveals the secret of his and Abhira’s marriage. Later, he tries to convince Abhira to participate in post-wedding rituals. Abhira agrees to attend the event after Ruhi approaches her. Further, Abhira tries to get ready on her own and participates in an exciting game for the couples. The Poddars are shocked as Abhira breaks Kaveri’s record at the family game. Later, Abhira vehemently objects to eating Armaan’s leftover food. Kaveri criticises Abhira for her upbringing and compares her skills with Ruhi. Abhira gives a befitting reply to her by proving herself.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Shaurya realizing his love for Palki. Rishabh, Karan and Mahesh having a playful fight over Kavya and Varun. Kritika complains about the three to Rakhi, and Rakhi scolds them. Shaurya expresses his love for Palki in front of the family. Later, he tells Shanaya that he cannot marry her, and Palki informs this to Daljeet. Preeta comes to the Luthra house. Preeta sees Shaurya as a son. Nidhi and Arohi execute a plan on seeing Preeta in the Luthra house. Karan feels restless while waiting for Preeta. Rajveer tries to cheer up a saddened Palki after Daljeet’s conversation. Nidhi, trapped in the bathroom, worries about facing Preeta’s family. Preeta walks towards Karan, and Rajveer gets scared. Nidhi turns off the power supply to prevent anyone from seeing Preeta. On the other hand, Shaurya follows Palki who goes into the storeroom. Palki misunderstands him to be Rajveer.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Sodhi getting convinced by his friends to party. The male members of the society decide to confront Sodhi as to why they weren’t invited for the same. All the men of Gokuldham society help Sodhi clean up after he parties with his friends. Soon, Abdul calls to tell them that Roshan has just entered the society. While Roshan enters her house, Sodhi and his friends hide on the balcony and make their way to Bhide’s balcony. The male members of the society come up with an elaborate plan to hide Sodhi at Popatlal’s house. While Sodhi lies to Roshan over the phone about being on his way back, his friends who left earlier return to party with him. Meanwhile, Roshan finds the keys to Sodhi’s car. All the men are worried about Sodhi’s truth coming out in front of everyone. Meanwhile, Roshan arrives at Bhide’s house to ask about Sodhi.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Sidharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions saw Arjun confessing his love to Tara and prompts her to close her eyes and discover her true feelings, which leads Tara to envision Dev. Meanwhile, Soni informs Dev about Tara being with Arjun, provoking his anger. Later, Tara returns home, where Soni emotionally pressures her into marrying Arjun. Tara agrees to marry Arjun. Meanwhile, the arrangements for Tara and Arjun’s engagement started. A twist unfolds as Dev gets Ronak abducted. In the meantime, Tara searches for Ronak, and a confrontation with Dev results in Mehndi staining Dev’s shirt. However, Arjun intervenes and presents legal documents claiming ownership of the mansion via a signature from a mentally unstable individual. Later, Dev tears up the papers and tells Arjun that everything will be changed in 24 hours. Arjun reveals that his mother will attend their engagement. Tara begins her preparations but faces stress when she cannot locate her mother’s earrings. Unexpectedly, Dev enters Tara’s room and hands her the earrings, claiming that Ronak stole them. However, Dev presents a video of the kidnapped Ronak, insisting that to save her brother, Tara must call off her engagement with Arjun and publicly slap him.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Angad and Sahiba trying to unravel the Brars’ enemy mystery. Later, upon discovering a shocking truth, Angad disrupts Jasleen and Yashraj’s engagement ceremony. Angad and Sahiba disclose that Garry is alive, revealing Yashraj as the mastermind behind all the actions. Jasleen condemns Sahiba for accusing Yashraj of causing trouble for the Brars. Later, the police arrest Angad on charges of fraudulence. Subsequently, Megha interrogates him about the motive behind assuming the persona of Sunny Sood. Megha stops Sahiba from meeting with Angad and misbehaves with her. Yashraj and Garry celebrate as their plan against the Brars succeeds. Sahiba coerces Seerat into admitting to meeting Garry and tampering with the locker. Meanwhile, Yashraj and Megha scheme another sinister plot.

