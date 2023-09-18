Television | News

Read to know the biggest twists of TV shows over the last week. We at IWMBuzz.com bring to you the twists in TV shows Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Junooniyatt and Teri Meri Doriyaann over the last week.

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama remembering Anuj’s birthday and the two of them celebrating it together. Later, Anupama gets suspicious of Romil’s actions and she follows him. Anupama confronts Romil and becomes agitated when he admits to his crimes. Meanwhile, Samar and Paritosh set out to find Pakhi. Romil begs Anuj and Ankush to not inform the police after Anupama confronts him. Meanwhile, Pakhi requests the goons to take her to Anupama. The Kapadias get surprised as Malti Devi brings Pakhi to their house. Anupama feels a sense of relief, while Adhik apologizes to Pakhi. Pakhi decides to give Romil a second chance when the police arrive to arrest him. Later, Anupama and Anuj take Malti Devi to the hospital. Anupama persuades Anuj to allow Malti Devi to stay in the Kapadia house. Later, Malti Devi accidentally breaks a showpiece and embraces Anuj in fear.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Akshara and Abhimanyu finding Manjiri and bringing her back home. Later,. Abhimanyu realizes his mistake and agrees to perform the operation. Elsewhere, the Birlas and the Goenkas get ready to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. Akshara shares her plan with the Goenkas and they work together to help Manjiri overcome her fear of fire. Later, Akshara and Abhimanyu share an awkward moment. Manish ignores Swara’s advice and proposes Akshara and Abhimanyu’s wedding to the Birlas. However, Akshara and Abhimanyu strongly oppose his suggestion. Aarohi urges Abhimanyu to reconsider his decision about the marriage. Abhir discovers a wedding photo of Abhimanyu and Akshara and learns about their past. Akshara scolds Abhir when he asks about her past life with Abhimanyu. Afterward, Abhir and Manish execute a plan to bring them together.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw Rajveer and Palki spending sleepless nights as they miss each other. Shaurya tells Sandy his plan to get Shanya to cheat on Rajveer with him. The next day, Preeta arrives at the Luthra Mansion to confront Nidhi. Karan starts feeling Preeta’s presence in the house. Preeta meets Karan but Srishti takes her away to stop her from talking to Karan. Karan runs after Preeta’s rickshaw but Srishti takes her away. Rishabh tells Karan that Preeta probably does not want to meet him to avoid breaking his marriage with Nidhi. Karan decides to meet Rajveer’s family. Meanwhile, Rajveer asks Shanaya to keep away from Shaurya. Palki overhears this and feels hurt, while Shaurya decides to try harder to woo Shanaya. Rakhi apprises Rajveer of Palki’s grief.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Gokuldham society celebrating Janmashthami. Later, each family can put down only one name from their family for Iccha Purti matki. Everyone is excited to know who will break the Iccha Purti matki. Later, a couple comes to Gokuldham society and tells everyone that their son has only a few days left to live. Everyone asks Chintan to break the Iccha Purti matki. Tapu Sena helps him break the matki but he keeps falling down. Chintan reveals that he didn’t pray for his good health while breaking the matki. Later, all the Gokuldham men sit and chat at the clubhouse, but Jethalal is missing. Gokuldham men talk about business. Jethalal tells Champakal that Tapu is still too young to join the business. Later, Jethalal doesn’t agree with Bhide’s message on the society board. Tapu tells Champaklal that he wants to take him to Palitana. On arriving at his shop, Jethalal is happy to see it full of customers but short-staffed. Later, Bagha makes a mistake while accepting a payment.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, saw Jordan rushing to the police station to file a complaint, alleging that Elahi, who is already married to him, is marrying Jahaan. Jahaan and Elahi find themselves locked in the same cell, where they finally address and resolve the misunderstandings stemming from Jahaan abandoning Elahi at the wedding mandap. Meanwhile, Jordan, back at home, informs everyone that he has sent Jahaan and Elahi to a luxurious 5-star hotel for their wedding night. However, Jordan soon discovers that Jahaan and Elahi are locked up in the police station together. He creates a bonfire outside the station, vowing not to move until Jahaan and Elahi are released. Jordan succeeds in his plan and gets Elahi and Jahaan out on bail. Later, at Jordan’s birthday party, Elahi and her family plan a surprise celebration. Jordan asks Elahi for a kiss or some other uncomfortable favor, but she declines. He again asks Elahi to feed him cake but Elahi doesn’t agree. Frustrated by her refusals, Jordan approaches Jahaan and threatens to reveal his true identity as Sultan unless the deal is canceled. In a fit of anger, he reveals that Jahaan is Sultan to Elahi and the family.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, saw Sahiba arriving at her college hostel and convincing the warden to provide her accommodation. Later, Keerat learns from Veer that Sahiba has left the Brar house. Angad and Sahiba individually get questioned about the reason behind their separation. Later, Sahiba stands up for herself when a few girls try to bully her. Sahiba turns down her family’s request to return home and wishes to take responsibility for herself. Elsewhere, Seerat tries to comfort a heartbroken Angad. A mysterious man who is interested in Sahiba, tries to enroll in her college in order to get close to her. He also sends a package to Angad and stirs trouble. Sahiba gets anxious as she senses someone shadowing her in the darkness. Later, Angad worries for her safety, but she ignores his advice. Hurt by Sahiba’s actions, Angad spends the night in his office. While the Brars worry about him, Sahiba reveals the reason behind her departure to Keerat.

