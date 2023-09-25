Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (18-23 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama talking to Anuj about Malti Devi’s son’s birth record and trying hard to solve a riddle. Later, Anupama makes an effort to resurrect Malti Devi’s memories. Anupama’s excitement fades when Malti Devi recognises her but fails to recall her son. The Shahs and Kapadias gather to celebrate Anuj’s birthday. Elsewhere, Anupama gets dumbfounded after learning about a piece of shocking news from the NGO about Anuj being Malti Devi’s son. Anupama shocks everyone with the evidence of Malti Devi and Anuj’s relationship. Anupama’s shocking disclosure about Malti Devi and Anuj profoundly shatters him. Later, Anuj bursts out in tears and refuses to accept Malti Devi as his mother. As Anuj vehemently refuses to accept Malti Devi as his mother, Anupama begs for a chance. Later, Malti Devi attempts to justify her actions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Akshara offering the Birlas legal assistance after learning of a situation that requires it. While resolving issues, Akshara and Abhimanyu grow close. Akshara gets doubtful when Abhimanyu acts strange and tries to avoid her. Meanwhile, Manjiri condemns Manish for enforcing his wishes on the children. Akshara and Abhimanyu get into an awkward situation when they stop at the Dhaba. Akshara reprimands Abhimanyu for his persistent mood swings while they are stranded on the road. However, he gazes at her and openly expresses his love. Akshara opens up to Aarohi about Abhimanyu’s persistent feelings towards her. Later, when Akshara goes to the Birla Hospital to meet Abhimanyu, a problem arises. Prashant wreaks havoc at Birla Hospital and attacks Abhir in his quest for Abhimanyu. Furthermore, Mahima is held at gunpoint as she tries to save Abhir.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw the Luthra family gathering for Janmashtami. Rajveer tells Shanaya that he likes Palki, but Shaurya and Palki feel that he likes Shanaya. Mohit, Srishti and Preeta hold Shambu captive and interrogate him. Shambhu exposes Nidhi’s ploy. Srishti and Preeta sneak into the Luthra Mansion wearing a veil. Karan saves Preeta from falling down and experiences a strange feeling. Soon, Srishti sees them and takes Preeta along. Later, Sirshti gets worried when she overhears Karan telling Rishabh that he met Preeta. Shambhu meets Nidhi and tells her about Preeta’s arrival. Rajveer and Srishti see Preeta and Kavya getting emotional after meeting each other. Rajveer learns that Kavya is unaware that Preeta is alive. Rajveer promises Kavya to take her to Preeta.Later, Preeta gets close to Karan while performing ‘aarti’. However, she manages to escape without meeting Karan. Later, Preeta bumps into Nidhi and questions her for sending Shambhu to kill her. Nidhi first lies and then attacks Preeta, who retaliates cleverly.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Bagha telling Bawri that Gada Electronis lost ten thousand rupees because of his mistake and Bawri deciding to help them. Later, Nattu Kaka finds out something suspicious in the office account. Jethalal gets worried when he finds out that Dhanraj Seth has not given other people’s money either. Later, Taarak gives advice to Jethalal to keep a manager in his shop to divide the workload. Jethalal’s friends urge him to keep a manager for the shop. Meanwhile, Nattu Kaka says that he will leave his job at Gada Electronics if Jethalal hires a new manager. Jethalal is looking for a manager for his shop while Nattu Kaka’s behaviour changes towards Jethalal. Later, Bagha and Nattu Kaka tell Jethalal they will leave their jobs if he keeps a manager. Jethalal imagines what it would be like if he hired Bawri as a manager. Later, Jethalal asks Bawri to give a test so he can decide if she’s fit to become a manager or not. Bagha eagerly waits for Bawri to return with the payment. Later, Bawri tells everyone that she didn’t get the payment from Dhanraj Seth.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, saw Elahi and her family planning a surprise celebration at Jordan’s birthday party. Jordan asks Elahi for a kiss or some other uncomfortable favor, but she declines. He again asks Elahi to feed him cake but Elahi doesn’t agree. Frustrated by her refusals, Jordan approaches Jahaan and threatens to reveal his true identity as Sultan unless the deal is cancelled. On the other hand, Elahi consults a lawyer about her divorce from Jordan, who suggests filing a domestic violence complaint. She contacts Jordan and asks him when he will be giving her divorce. Jordan asks her to come to the Chappar Mela to see Jahaan’s true colours. Elahi arrives at the mela, unaware of the impending danger. Elahi confronts Jahaan about why he didn’t reveal his identity as Sultan. They get separated in the mela, and suddenly the police chief arrives, warning of terrorists in the mela. A terrorist takes Elahi and some others hostage, including Jordan. Jahaan attempts to rescue Elahi, but the police stop him from going ahead.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment, saw Romi making excuses to be near Sahiba and hacking her phone to see her every day. Later, he flatly rejects his father’s offer to relocate to London. Later, Seerat’s demand for Sahiba to divorce Angad triggers the latter emotionally. Seerat talks about how Sahiba left Angad even though he confessed his feelings to her, and tries to turn him against Sahiba. Seerat keeps her promise by bringing Angad home, and Manbeer tells her that she can never repay her for it. When Angad and Seerat attend Sahiba’s exhibition together, she grows emotional. Later, Keerat furiously lashes out at Seerat for her ill intentions towards Angad. Angad unintentionally admires Sahiba’s artwork and buys it through bidding. Later, Sahiba is infuriated and argues with him for purchasing her painting.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.