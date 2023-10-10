Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (2-7 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama and Vanraj sharing the feeling of being a parent with Dimpy and Samar. Later, Pakhi reveals her wish to have a baby while the family advises her not to rush. Meanwhile, Anuj spots a goon misbehaving with a lady and gets into a fight with him trying to stop him at the club where all the men of Shah and Kapadia family have gone to party. Later, the goon shoots Anuj, but Samar tries to save him. In a fierce stormy night, Anuj and the Shahs return, revealing the devastating news of Samar’s tragic demise. Anupama and the Shahs are devastated by the news of Samar’s death, while Vanraj faces a tough decision. Anuj pleads with Vanraj to consider donating Samar’s organs for a life-saving transplant. Grief overwhelms as Samar’s lifeless body returns to the Shah house. Leela refuses to donate Samar’s organs but Dimple makes a firm decision. Later, Vanraj accuses Anuj of killing Samar which shatters everyone.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw an anxious Akshara wishing to speak with Abhimanyu during the Haldi ceremony. Later, the families get worried as Akshara is nowhere to be found. Akshara returns with Abhimanyu and reveals why she had to leave the ceremony urgently. Later, Manjiri asks Akshara to make a shocking promise to her. Upon seeing Naira’s wedding choli, Akshara gets emotional and misses her badly. The choreographer gives Akshara and Abhimanyu practice for their sangeet. Akshara understands Aarohi’s hidden fear and encourages her to take a stand against Sujit. When Suit tries to molest Aarohi, she gives him a tight slap. Akshara takes a stand on Aarohi’s behalf when Maniiri asks if Aarohi is sure about her accusations. Later, Sujit tries to play the victim, but Akshara lashes out at him. Aarohi finds out that Akshara is pregnant, but she doesn’t know if she should reveal it to her yet. Later, Suhasini advises Aarohi to hide the truth until the wedding.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Nidhi and Preeta being called to the police station after Shambhu’s confession. However, he changes his statement and Nidhi gets him bail. At Nidhi’s behest, Shaurya prepares to malign Rajveer and Shanaya. An intoxicated Rajveer and Shanaya are in a room. Shaurya gathers the family in the living room to show them live. Palki realizes that Shaurya has drugged the ‘prasad’ and decides to save Rajveer from Shaurya’s evil plan. It happens that Shaurya and Shanaya get stuck in one room while Palki and Rajveer are in another. The Luthras see Shaurya and Rajveer professing their feelings for Shanaya and Palki. The Luthras celebrate the news that Shaurya and Rajveer love Shanaya and Palki. However, Shaurya and Nidhi get upset on seeing all this as their plan backfires.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Sodhi, Abdul, and Tapu Sena deciding to stay near the pandal to protect the jewels while a family hiding from them went inside the mandap. Bhide has a very scary dream that all the precious jewels get stolen. Tapu Sena, Sodhi and Abdul find Bhakti’s parents near the mandap. Bhakti doesn’t sleep at all at night. Gokuldham members look for Bhakti’s father’s ring in the morning. Later, Tapu discloses that Anjali and Babita are going to do aarti nritya. Bhakti’s parents try to find an excuse to go to Gokuldham society. Anjali and Babita are excited about their performance. Dr Hathi checks Bhakti while Bhakti’s parents are worried about Gokuldham members finding out the truth. Later, Gokuldham members ask Bhakti’s parents why they don’t want to leave Gokuldham society. Gokuldham residents are unable to decide whether they should let Bhakti stay in society or not. However, Bhakti is not willing to leave without playing Garba with Ganpati Bappa.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw Maheep humiliating Elahi in the kitchen and Elahi rushing to the terrace while crying. Jahaan, who spent the night on the terrace, tries to get the truth from Elahi. However, she refuses to tell the truth. Meanwhile, Jordan is looking for Elahi, and Rasika instigates him with the belief that she is running away with Jahaan. Later Jordan takes Elahi out for dinner, where some disrespectful comments from some strangers lead to a fight between Jordan and the boys. Jordan gets injured while fighting the boys. At home, Maheep blames Elahi for Jordan’s condition. Jahaan thinks that everyone wants to harm Elahi so he forcefully makes Elahi sit in his car and takes her away. Jahaan threatens Elahi at the cliff’s edge, and she finally reveals the truth. Furious, Jahaan brings Elahi home and asks her to confess her truth to everyone but is shocked to see the surprise that Jordan has planned for Elahi.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Akaal and Jabjot urging Sahiba to resolve her issue with Angad personally. However, Sahiba recalls Angad’s past act and refuses to return to the Brar mansion. Sahiba accuses Angad of sending her a voice message about ending their marriage, but Angad denies sending it. Later, Angad gets suspicious about a hack. Manbeer is shocked by Sahiba’s decision when he demands Angad and her divorce. Later, Sahiba gets scared when she encounters a mysterious situation. Romi expresses his love for Sahiba and traps her inside the library. As Angad gets hyper to find information about the hacker, Romi plans to put him in trouble. Romi traps Angad inside an elevator, threatening him, but Sahiba steps in as a saviour. However, Romi manages to escape before Sahiba can see him. Angad comes to Romi’s house and learns his real name. Romi confesses to Sahiba about stalking her, while Angad comes to her rescue and fights Romi.

