Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (22 – 27 January): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama panics as the cafe catches fire, and she is trapped inside. However, she saves everyone. Yashdeep praises Anupama for her courageous move. Elsewhere, Anuj gets a nightmare about Anupama. Shruti requests Anuj to deal with his past before starting afresh with her. Anuj and Shruti learn about the accident. Anuj learns that Anupama’s restaurant will have a stall at the fair, and it worries Adhya. Paritosh discovers Kinjal’s meeting with Anupama, leading to a fiery argument between them. Anupama comes to Kinjal’s house to take care of Pari, but a furious Paritosh asks her to leave. Elsewhere, Hasmukh stops Vanraj from sending Mahi away from Kavya.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Armaan supporting Abhira, prompting Ruhi’s tearful departure from the Poddar house. Kaveri gets furious and demands Armaan to return Ruhi to the Poddar house. Later, Armaan confronts a dilemma, torn between choosing Ruhi or Abhira. Armaan comes to the Goenka house to bring Ruhi back, but he faces a dilemma when Abhira calls him for help. Armaan apologises to Ruhi and tries to convince her to return home. Later, Abhira also asks for pardon, but Ruhi throws allegations at her. Abhira goes to the temple before her exam, where her assignment gets burnt because of Ruhi. Unable to submit her project on time, she is not allowed to appear for her exam. Ruhi gets furious at Armaan for speaking rudely with Surekha. Later, Armaan motivates Abhira when she blames him for breaking her promises to Akshara.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw the Luthras rushing Rakhi to the hospital. Nidhi sneaks into the bank to save Karan. Preeta tries to hide from the robbers with Kavya. Karan is worried as Mark’s partner kills a woman in the bank. Kavya and Preeta realise that they are locked inside a self-destructive locker room. Mark and the other robbers are excited to find the locker room. Karan starts looking for Kavya and Preeta, but they are locked in a dangerous room. Nidhi offers money to the robbers to kill Preeta. She gets shocked when she discovers that they plan to kill Karan after getting the locker keys. Rajveer comes to Kavya and Preeta’s rescue and opens the locker gate.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Popatlal praying for his relationship at the temple, while Jethalal, craving jalebi and fafda, considers inviting Taarak and Babita. Jethalal invites Taarak for breakfast, and Taarak waits for Anjali to leave to visit Jethalal’s house discreetly. Popatlal prepares to meet Anokhi, and Sodhi enhances his car for a romantic evening for Popatlal and Anokhi. Champaklal informs Jethalal about attending a bhajan kirtan with Tapu Sena. Later, Popatlal takes Anokhi on a drive. Popatlal’s meeting with Anokhi triggers memories for Anjali and Taarak. Anokhi suggests they get to know each other better before making commitments. Later, Popatlal’s car stops, and he asks Anokhi for help pushing it. Popatlal angrily confronts Sodhi, blaming his car for ruining his date. He insults Sodhi and reveals he left the car in the jungle, angering Sodhi, but Popatlal refuses to disclose the exact location. Popatlal wants his umbrella back, but Sodhi insists on knowing his car’s location first. Popatlal tearfully shares the story of Anokhi leaving him due to Sodhi’s car but refuses to disclose its whereabouts. Taarak suggests Anokhi may not have been the right match for him. Gokuldham men discover Sodhi’s car missing, report it at the police station, and unintentionally disrupt Chalu Pandey’s outing plans.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Swastik Productions, saw Tara taking a disguise and entering the house again to save Deva from Savitri’s evil moves. Savitri finds something suspicious and throws water on Tara’s face. Soon, she learns that Tara disguised and returned to the house. As soon as Savitri confronts her, Tara reveals about the property papers and Savitri’s plan to snatch Deva’s property. Savitri gets shocked as Tara threatens to expose her in front of Deva. Later, Savitri challenges Tara that Deva will trust her and throw Tara out of the house. Tara accepts the challenge. Later, Tara uses a clever trick to make Naani Ma donate her jewellery to the temple. Naani Ma decides to make up the losses by robbing Deva’s house, and she distracts the people in the house with a fake game. However, Deva’s mother sees the robbers hence they kidnap her too. Deva and Tara come to save Deva’s mother Jyoti. However, Tara locks Deva inside the car and goes alone to save Jyoti.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Garry intervening when Seerat tries to uncover Angad and Sahiba’s marriage secret. Later, Angad furiously lashes out at Sahiba when she tries to comfort Garry. Sahiba is shocked to see the intensity of Angad’s rage and decides to find a way to calm him. Later, she seeks Akaal and Jabjot’s help to reunite Garry and Angad. Sahiba frets upon discovering Garry’s plan to trap Angad in the game. Angad gets worried as the Randhawas beat Garry amid the match. During the match, Randhawas harasses Garry. Surprisingly, Angad agrees to participate in the game, witnessing Sahiba’s efforts to win. The Brars are happy about Garry and Angad’s win. However, Manbeer discloses that Garry paid off his opponents. Later, Jasleen and Sahiba reveal the truth to Angad. The Brars reprimand Garry when they find a pack of cigarettes in the house. While Garry claims to be innocent, Veer confesses the truth to Sahiba and Angad. Seerat overhears Sahiba’s conversation with the lawyer. When Veer refuses to go with Keerat, Garry escorts her for her Roka ceremony shopping. Seerat pretends to speak with her friend with the intention to inform Angad of Sahiba seeking a divorce. Angad learns from Seerat that Sahiba met a divorce lawyer and questions the latter about it. Angad tries to speak with Sahiba about the divorce matter, but in vain. Later, the Brar family joins Keerat and Veer’s Roka ceremony. Veer’s friends misbehave with Keerat. Garry slaps one of them while Veer ignores Keerat. Later, Angad reprimands Garry for crossing his limits. Sahiba confronts Angad for siding with Veer and not trusting her. Keerat criticises Veer for not supporting her, leading to a disagreement.

