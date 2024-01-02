Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (25-30 December): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama seeking help from a restaurant owner for job assistance. Soon, Anupama feels overjoyed after getting a job. Anupama redecorates the shop to make herself feel at home. Elsewhere, Shruti tries to show Anupama’s picture to Anuj, but he gets interrupted by Adhya. Dimple runs into Titu on her way home and asks him to leave her alone. On the other hand, Anupama makes a new friend at work and impresses him with her tea. Anupama feels elated when her boss adds her masala tea to the restaurant’s menu. Later, Adhya comes to the same restaurant where Anupama is working. She bumps into Anupama in the street and panics. Adhya decides to hate Anupama for the rest of her life for choosing not to save her life during the accident. Later, Anupama receives good news.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Abhira panicking as Krish struggles to control his car during their training lessons. Moreover, Ruhi gets injured due to the car mishap, leaving everyone worried. Armaan’s cousins plan a surprise Christmas party for the family. However, Rohit feels shattered after learning about Ruhi and Armaan’s relationship. Furious Rohit hits Armaan. Later, Armaan feels dejected for not being able to relieve Rohit’s stress. Abhira accuses Rohit of being a bad brother to Armaan. Later, the police arrive at the house to arrest Armaan. But to everyone’s surprise, Rohit chooses to reconcile with Armaan. The Poddars panic when they realise that Rohit has left the house. While they blame Abhira for provoking Rohit, Dadi Sa takes an extreme step

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Rajveer and Palki failing to escape Raman. Nidhi recognises Surya, the narcotics officer, and asks Karan to apologise to him for getting his son Yash arrested. Raman’s recruits try to move Rajveer and Palki to a new location. However, Palki sees Mohit and Shanaya and tries a trick to get help. Karan confronts Surya to know if he is behind Shaurya’s arrest. Surya gets angry when Karan refuses to apologise to him for getting Yash arrested. Meanwhile, Rajveer and Palki escape Raman’s gang. At his family’s behest, Karan goes back to the police station and requests an officer to let him meet Shaurya. Later, Karan disowns Shaurya. However, Preeta comes there and criticises Karan’s actions. Preeta decides to look after Shaurya when Karan disowns him. Soon, Karan and Preeta set out to look for Rajveer and Palki with Mohit and Shanaya. Meanwhile, Rajveer and Palki try to escape Raman’s gang.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw everyone celebrating at a party held in honour of Roshan and Sodhi, making a grand entrance. Tapu tells Tapu Sena what they should organize for the society’s party and requests Bhide to invite everyone to the clubhouse, but Bhide refuses. Gokuldham members gather in the playhouse for a meeting, yet they remain curious about its purpose. Later, Tapu unveils his plan. A debate ensues over the ideal fine for an unpopular gift, prompting everyone to brainstorm diverse and thoughtful gift ideas later on. Tapu Sena visits each house, inviting everyone to draw a chit from a bowl, determining the recipient of their gift. Gokuldham residents contemplate their gift ideas for the Secret Santa.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Sidharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions saw Tara putting a mask on her face and taking Savitri’s address from the inspector and reaching her house. Tara sees Jyoti at Savitri’s house. Jyoti is preparing to go to the temple but Savitri stops her and asks her to pack her luggage. Tara understands from their conversation that they definitely have some relation with Dev. Savitri recognizes Tara and throws her out of the house. Tara sees Jyoti going to the temple and gets an idea. Yuvika comes home and convinces Dev to go to the temple. Savitri comes to know that Jyoti has gone to the temple. In the temple, Jyoti calls out to Dev and asks for his help. Jyoti tells Dev that if her son was alive, he would have been Dev’s age. After helping Jyoti, Dev starts leaving the temple. In the temple, people see Jyoti and tell the Pandit that this is the same woman who had given birth to an illegitimate child. The Pandit and people ask Jyoti to leave the temple and Pandit throws a stone towards Jyoti but Dev stops the stone in mid-air. Jyoti faints in fear. Tara and Dev bring her home. Later, Savitri along with the entire family comes to take Jyoti along but Tara tricks her to stay with them for one night.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Sahiba defending the Brars against Yashraj’s scheme, forcing him to retreat. Later, the Brars find the house seized. The Brar family unites in a collective effort to defend their home against Yashraj and Garry. Later, Angad gets into a fight with Garry. Yashraj arrives with a bulldozer, trapping the Brars in a net and begins demolishing the house. Meanwhile, Jasleen unexpectedly enters the house. Jasleen daringly faces danger as she tries to retrieve a box near the bulldozer and gets injured. Later, Garry feels touched seeing the items inside the box. Worried about Jasleen’s health, Garry goes to the hospital to see her. However, Yashraj humiliates Garry for expressing concern for Jasleen. Sahiba is taken aback as Garry confronts her and urges her to confess his misdeeds. Later, Sahiba and Angad get an important lead against Yashraj.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.