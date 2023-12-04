Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (27 November to 2 December): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anupama rushing to the Shah house and saving Kavya from facing the consequences of Hasmukh’s mistake. Later, Hasmukh shows a symptom of memory loss. Later, Titu tries to encourage an emotional Dimple. Pakhi’s shocking accusation of Dimple’s affair with Titu shatters Leela. Elsewhere, Vanraj confronts Titu and warns him to stay away from Dimple. Anupama explains to Titu why the Shahs are being overprotective of Dimple. Hasmukh and Leela rejoice as Vanraj arrives to pick them up from the Kapadia house. Later, Anupama gives an apt reply to Malti Devi for insulting the Shahs. Later, Anuj and Anupama go on a date where they have an encounter with a rude girl. At home, Pakhi scares Anu by telling her that Anupama will forget about her once Dimple’s baby is born. Later, Anuj and Anupama learn about Malti Devi and Barkha’s actions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Dadi Sa saying that Ruhi and Rohit should get engaged the next day, and Ruhi agreeing. Later, Yuvraj is found guilty in court and gets imprisoned for ten years. The Goenkas and the Poddars unite in happiness for Ruhi and Rohit’s engagement. Later, Armaan’s shock intensifies when he finds Swarna at the engagement. Armaan feels devastated when he discovers Ruhi’s engagement to Rohit. Later, when Ruhi accuses Armaan, he furiously questions her lack of trust in their love. Ruhi experiences heartbreak as Armaan chooses family over their love. Meanwhile, Akshara asks for a promise from Abhira before relocating to Delhi. Yuvraj tries to stop Akshara and Abhira from leaving Mussoorie, while Abhira realises it is a trap. Later, Ruhi confronts Armaan for not telling the Poddars the truth. Abhira agrees to marry Yuvraj so that she can save Akshara’s life. Meanwhile, Armaan finds out about it and comes to rescue Abhira and Akshara from Yuvraj.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Palki feeling good to learn that Rajveer loves her. Shaurya hatches a ploy against Rajveer as he has feelings for Palki. Shaurya arranges drugs to prove that Rajveer is a peddler. Shaurya daydreams about getting Rajveer arrested during his ‘roka’ with Palki. However, Nidhi is shocked to learn that Shaurya agreed to get engaged to Shanaya as Karan learned about their ploy. Meanwhile, Rajveer decides to tell Palki his reality and goes to her house late at night. Rajveer makes a ring for Palki and puts it on her finger before telling her about his reality. Suddenly, Daljeet arrives there and Rajveer fails to reveal his reality. Finally, Rajveer and Palki’s roka gets fixed. Rajveer decides to tell the Luthras that he is Preeta’s son if they attend his ‘roka’. Shaurya and Sandy collect drugs from a dealer. The Luthras learn that Rishabh and Karan are going for the ‘roka’.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw Jethalal explaining to ACP Prithvi that his messages were intended for Sundar, not Jagruti, and apologizing for any misunderstanding. Surprisingly, ACP Prithvi and his wife are revealed to be Daya’s family friends. Gokuldham men tell Mahila Mnadal what happened at the police station while Jethalal finally gets to talk to Sundar. Everyone is excited when they hear Daya is coming back. Jethalal, Champaklal, and Tapu joyfully engage in garba to celebrate her homecoming. However, amidst the happiness, Taarak is anxious, fearing that something untoward might occur during Diwali. Taarak is worried if Sundar will fulfil his promise. Later, everyone celebrates Diwali in Gokuldham society. Tapu Sena challenges Goli to snatch sukdi from Champaklal’s hand. Tapu contacts Sundar to inquire about his location. Jethalal and other Gokuldham members gather to welcome Daya. However, they are shocked to find that Daya is not with Sundar.

Chand Jalne Laga, the Colors show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions saw Soni’s planning go south when Tara gifts her saree to Ananya for Diwall. To Soni’s surprise, Ananya wears it while setting off the fireworks, and her life ends up in danger. Soni gears up to execute a deadly strategy to kill Tara through an explosion. On the other hand, Tara joyfully plans to celebrate the Diwali festival with her family. Later, Soni sets the final piece of her sinister plot into motion, aiming to murder Tara during the Diwall celebration. When Soni tries to kill Tara and her father by setting fire, Deva appears and rescues them. Later, after noticing Tara’s critical medical condition, he grows concerned and vows to save her life at all costs. Deva tries to bring Tara back to consciousness at the hospital, and when he fails, he challenges God that he won’t let Tara get harmed before she can answer his questions. He then starts praying for Tara’s recovery.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Veer’s mother insulting Kirat for always wearing men’s clothes, and Santosh retaliating by humiliating Veer. On the other hand, Angad confronts Sahiba about her meeting with Mannat. When Mannat accuses Sahiba, the Brars try to dispel the former’s misconceptions. Later, a furious Angad questions Sahiba’s interest in Sunny Sood’s inquiry. Sahiba is stunned to find a mysterious figure in Angad’s attire with Mannat. Later, everyone is shocked as evidence hints that Angad might be Sunny Sood. Sahiba confides in Keerat about her apprehension regarding Sunny Sood’s presence. Later, her fears materialise when Sunny, resembling Angad, appears. Sahiba’s suspicion deepens after confronting Sunny Sood to uncover the hidden mystery. Later, Sahiba faces Angad’s wrath for meeting with Mannat and Sunny.

