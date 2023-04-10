GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama!! IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Anuj requesting Kanta to help Anupama learn to live without him. Anupama, on the other hand, eagerly awaits Anuj and Anu to come back to her. Anupama bursts out in tears after learning about Anuj’s decision and locks herself in a room. Elsewhere, Kavya gets shocked to see Vanraj’s concern for Anupama. Pakhi and Kinjal get worried about Vanraj’s intentions toward Anupama. Meanwhile, Kanta encourages Anupama to stand up for herself and to lead a happy life. Anupama tries to endure severe public shaming due to her failed relationships. Eventually, she decides to put an end to the taunts and speaks up for her honour. Later, Anupama returns to the dance academy. Anupama’s grief suddenly turns into joy and merriment as her children plan a party for her. Vanraj also expresses his desire to befriend Anupama.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Akshara, Abhinav, and Abhir arriving at the Goenka house. Abhinav tries to reach Abhimanyu for Abhir’s operation as the latter is out on a trip. Akshara pleads before Manjiri to contact Abhimanyu for the sake of Abhir’s life. Manjiri gets confused with the situation and finds it difficult to make decisions. Soon, Akshara gets Abhimanyu’s emergency number and she calls him. Later, Abhimanyu gets shocked when Akshara informs him about Abhir’s condition. Abhimanyu gets emotional when Abhir requests him to save his life. On the other hand, Akshara breaks down in tears while thinking about Abhir’s condition. But she gets anxious when she thinks of Abhimanyu learning the truth about Abhir’s birth. Later, Akshara and Abhinav are saddened when they are advised to tell Abhir the truth about his illness. On the other hand, Manjiri plans a dinner date for Abhimanyu and Aarohi. Abhimanyu spends time with Abhir and forgets about his date with Aarohi. However, he rushes home and apologizes to Aarohi with a birthday cake.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw Shaurya and Rajveer attacking each other as Rajveer brings the police to get him arrested. Rakhi and Kareena scold Nidhi for not telling them about Shaurya’s issue which was overheard on the phone. Rajveer and Shaurya’s argument escalates, and the police arrest Shaurya. Nidhi tells Karan about it. However, Karan scolds Nidhi for not knowing much about Shaurya’s plans. Preeta doesn’t find Rajveer and calls him. Rajveer informs her about being at the police station. Soon, Palki helps Preeta get to the police station. On the way, Karan and Nidhi cross paths with Preeta but fail to see her. Preeta meets Shaurya and decides to help him get bail. She requests Rajveer to take the complaint back. However, Rajveer refuses to do so and takes Preeta home from the police station. Meanwhile, Karan comes to the station and scolds Shaurya. Later, he decides to find Rajveer and asks him to take the complaint back.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw the society members assembling before setting out to make purchases under the scheme at Gada Electronics. Meanwhile, Jethalal’s shop is packed with customers. While Jethalal and his team continue attending to various customers, the society members, except Babita, arrive at the shop. Inspector Panday arrives at Jethalal’s shop to shop under the scheme followed by Babita. All the society members make their purchases under the scheme and return to society. Jethalal is happy about the day that it has gone well. The society members decide to sit together at the clubhouse to watch the results of the lucky draw. They fantasize about what they’d do if they won the car. Later, the society members pray to their respective gods, asking god to make them win the car. All the society members gather together in the clubhouse for the lucky draw’s announcement hoping to win a car under the Ramsang company’s scheme.

Udaariyaan, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment saw Ekam getting shocked by Nehmat’s sudden decision to cancel the wedding. Meanwhile, Ekam becomes doubtful of Jasmine’s intentions and forces Nehmat to reveal the reason behind her refusal. Nehmat is steadfast in her decision to leave Ekam and threatens to kill herself. Ekam grows furious over this and vows to never meet again. Ekam is devastated as Nehmat leaves the wedding venue. Meanwhile, Jasmine takes advantage of the situation and forces Harleen to support Ekam by marrying him in this situation. Ekam eventually decides to marry Harleen and intends to forget Nehmat forever. Ekam finally marries Harleen. Nehmat, on the other hand, prays for Ekam’s happiness and feels guilty about ruining Ekam’s life. Harleen arrives at Ekam’s house to begin the wedding rituals. However, she becomes concerned and decides to find him upon noticing his disappearance.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw Sahiba and Angad visiting her parents for the first time after their marriage. Elsewhere, Seerat decides to return to the Mongas’ house to question Sahiba. Sahiba urges Angad to share a room with her but he refuses to do so. On the other hand, Hansraj poisons Mandeep’s mind by telling her that Sahiba has plans to take Angad away from her life. Meanwhile, Angad attends the feast with his in-laws. To annoy Angad, Sahiba serves him spicy food. Soon, Angad experiences back pain. Sahiba helps Angad to get on the bed and puts an ice pack on his back to ease his pain. Later, Mandeep learns about Angad’s injury and rushes to see him. Mandeep blames Santosh and Sahiba for Angad’s injury, but the latter defends them. Later, Angad refuses to return home with Mandeep which upsets her. Sahiba gets surprised after she spots Seerat in the house and questions about her sudden disappearance. However, Seerat blames Sahiba for her plight.

