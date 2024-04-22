Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (15 – 21 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, Anuj helping Anupamaa when Pakhi got trapped in a hotel room by Ayush who misbehaved with her. Anuj and Anupamaa went to the hotel, where they stopped Ayush from doing any harm to Pakhi. In the process, Ayush injured Anuj. Anupamaa was seen nursing his wound. At the Ramleela event, the play that was scheduled to happen did not happen. Anupamaa assembled all the kids and staged a Ramleela act which had the Shah kids Ansh, Ishaani and Mahi taking part. Anupamaa managed to escape the danger zone of the Superstar Chef competition. The Shah family left for India. There was a terrorist attack in the school where Adhya and Pari studied. Adhya tried to run away along with Pari when there was a bullet firing. Anupamaa rushed towards them, averted the bullet from hitting Adhya and ran towards Pari. The bullet that missed Adhya hit Shruti. Shruti was rushed to the hospital where she was claimed to be critical. Adhya blamed Anupamaa for the mishap.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama with both Ruhi and Abhira being kidnapped, with their lives being in danger. As per Abhira’s promise, Armaan went to save Ruhi first. But before he came to save Abhira, there was a blast. Armaan felt that he lost Abhira. But Abhira was saved. Armaan and Ruhi brought Abhira to the resort where Armaan took care of Abhira. Abhira got to know from Ruhi about her being responsible for bringing the divorce papers. Abhira got angry at Ruhi and also at Armaan. The three of them returned home, where they were welcomed well. Vidya got to know of Ruhi giving Armaan and Abhira the divorce papers. She grew wild at Ruhi and wanted to throw her out of the house. However, Ruhi was stopped by Dadisa. The Poddar family performed the Gangaur festival where everyone was dressed up elegantly. Armaan and Abhira took part in every ritual as a couple. This festival aroused Abhira’s love for Armaan. She wanted to confess her love for him. Ruhi found out that Abhira was in love with Armaan.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms, saw over the last week, major drama with the goons trying to stab Preeta, but Rajveer coming in between and getting injured. He also took a bullet shot. Karan and Preeta rushed Rajveer to the hospital where there was major drama. Aarohi and Nidhi planned to cause more problems in Rajveer’s health that would push him to a comatose state. Shaurya shocked Shanaya by making a statement that he was not bothered about Rajveer. Karan took up the entire responsibility of Rajveer till he got better. This made Shaurya all the more jealous. Later, Shaurya saved Palki from a death attack.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms, saw over the last week, major drama with Bawri gifting Jethalal with an apology. However, Jetha did not take it and asked Bawri never to come to the shop again. Bawri was determined to come again though. As promised, Bawri donned a disguised look and entered the shop again. Bagha got to know of it and tried stopping Bawri. Both of them talked in the warehouse. Jetha told Taarak about his concern related to Bawri and Bagha. Taarak told about it to Anjali. Again, Bawri took an opportunity to get into the shop in another disguised look to meet Bagha.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions, saw over the last week, Mansi worrying about the ahuti of the goat that was to be given. She pleaded with Agni not to do it as it was linked with the death of newborn girl children. Anand revealed the truth before Agni and others that he was forced to kill his daughter by Kailashi Devi’s thought process. This shocked Doree. Agni felt bad about his lineage and that his mother was involved in killing innocent children. In his sorrow, he walked on the road and met with an accident. He was nursed at home, where he started to get his memory back. Kailashi tried to hide the green bangles and ring that Agni talked about, but Doree overheard it and understood how cruel Kailashi Devi was. The real Kailashi Devi who was captured by Rukmini told her that the girl child has come to end her reign. There was a fire accident at home, where Agni and Mansi helped to save others in the family. Agni got back his memory but did not know where Doree was.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, big drama with Garry seeing Sahiba and going to her house to persuade her to come back into Angad’s life. Sahiba told him that she had moved on. Angad’s family along with Amanpreet’s family came to Panesar. Angad took Akeer on a car ride for which Sahiba scolded Angad. Diljeet called Angad and apologized to him for Sahiba’s rude behaviour. Sahiba tried telling Angad about Akeer’s identity, but decided not to tell. Manbeer and others in the family saw Sahiba and Akeer. They realized that she had moved on. However, Manbeer found certain mannerisms and behaviour of Akeer similar to Angad. Akeer extended a secret friendship with a person whose identity was not revealed. Amanpreet saw Angad getting angry at the mention of Sahiba’s name. Manbeer went to the hospital to check about Akeer’s real identity.

