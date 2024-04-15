Biggest TV Twists Of Last Week (8 – 14 April): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more

GEC shows on Hindi Television are always high on drama. IWMBuzz.com has always been at the forefront, giving our readers updates about newsbreaks related to TV, spoilers, and even engaging and interesting snippets of your favourite shows and actors. We extend our Updates on Television with a new Column that will bring together the interesting drama and high points in the week gone by.

Today being the first day of the new week, we put together the major happenings from your favourite shows over the last week.

Read on and gear up for a fantabulous new week!!

Anupamaa, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, Anupama being determined to participate in the Superstar Chef Competition with one hand. She did well in the first round and advanced to the next round. The Sangeet of Anuj and Shruti was just a day away when Shruti changed the food menu, which put Anupamaa and Yashdeep in a problematic spot. However, Anupamaa agreed to rework and do the needful. On the day of Sangeet, Adhya introduced the groom and bride and belittled Anupamaa indirectly. Anupamaa felt humiliated and sad, and Anuj stood helpless. When Shruti went down on her knees and proposed to Anuj with a ring in her hand, Anupamaa tripped and was about to fall. Anuj pushed aside Shruti’s hand and ran to Anupamaa, which created an embarrassing situation for all. Shruti was deeply hurt and so was Adhya. Adhya was furious at Anuj’s behaviour. She chose to burn the dress altered by Anupamaa, and told her father that she did not want Anupamaa’s interference in her life. Anupamaa messed up with her cooking in the next round, which put her in the danger zone.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw over the last week, big drama with Abhira enjoying the arrangement that Armaan had made for Akshara’s birthday. However, Abhira received the bad news of her resort being on the verge of demolition. She went to Mussoorie without informing Armaan. When Armaan got to know about Abhira’s problem, he chose to help her and withdrew from the court case which made Dadisa angry. At Mussoorie, Armaan stopped the resort’s demolition and offered to rebuild it. Armaan and Abhira spent private time at the resort which made Ruhi jealous. Armaan and Abhira’s accidental kiss went viral which made Ruhi insecure. She made a divorce paper ready for Armaan and reached Mussoorie to get the signatures. She forced Armaan to tell Abhira the truth and get her signatures. Both Ruhi and Abhira’s lives were in danger and Armaan had to choose between them.

Kundali Bhagya, the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms saw over the last week, Varun attacking Alia and hiding her. Rajveer refused to have stolen the papers from Karan’s locker. Preeta suspected Varun. The goon drama happened in the Luthra family where Preeta was locked inside a room. Karan accidentally locked her and Kavya saved her. Preeta demonstrated her love for the family when she fought the goons. Nidhi came in front of a goon’s bullet. However, she too had a plan and wanted someone dead. Nidhi asked the goons to kill Preeta. Rakhi behaved badly towards Preeta, and she questioned her attitude. Alia came in front of Preeta. Preeta got to know the truth from the family that all in the house hated her. She was shocked to know of it. Palki was in danger, but Rajveer saved her. It was eventually revealed that the goons wanted to kill Preeta and not Palki.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB show produced by Neela Telefilms saw over the last week, big drama with Jetha being unable to repair Babita’s AC. He took the help of Bagha, but Bagha did not arrive on time. Jetha told Babita and Iyer to buy a new AC from his shop, but Iyer did not want to do it. Madhavi made Bhide’s favourite dish, but Bhide could not have it as it was eaten by the kids of the society. Tapu made Jetha his favourite breakfast. Jetha ditched Taarak and wanted to dine out with Babita instead. Jetha’s business meeting failed owing to Bawri and Bagha’s mistake. They apologized to Jetha but he was furious.

Doree, the Colors show produced by Jay Productions, saw over the last week,big drama with Kailashi Devi being worried about her grandson’s ailment. Rukmini got worried about her family being in danger. Doree consoled her, and promised to safeguard her and her family from the threat approaching them. Doree continued to stay with Rukmini in order to protect the family. She wanted to see Ganga being safeguarded. Doree caught the infection and skin allergy after tending to Ganga. Doree aka Bhola got sick and fainted. Ganga noticed the child, admitted him to the hospital and took care of him. Later, Doree recovered which made Ganga happy. Mansi and Ganga showered all love on Doree.

Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw over the last week, major drama with Angad losing his way while driving himself out of Panesar. He ended up coming to Diljeet’s house. On Akeer’s birthday, Angad and Sahiba came face to face, and this was a shocker to Angad. Diljeet showered his love on Angad and wanted him to stay for the birthday party. However, Sahiba did not like Angad’s presence. But she worried when Angad ate spicy food. Later, whe Angad was driving, he dashed against the wall of the Gurudwara by mistake, and broke it. The villagers wanted Angad to rebuild the wall overnight, and Sahiba sided with Angad. This delayed Angad’s moving out. On the other hand, Manbeer’s friend and her family came to Ludhiana.

