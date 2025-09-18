Colors TV to Launch New Show Tu Juliet Jatdi

In an exciting development for television fans, Colors TV is all set to launch its latest fiction offering titled “Tu Juliet Jatdi”. The upcoming show, produced by the dynamic duo Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment, promises to bring fresh storytelling and engaging drama to the small screen.

Actress Sangita Ghosh, known for her powerful performances in shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Divya Drishti, is reportedly making a comeback with this show. As per earlier report, Ghosh is set to portray a pivotal role — a strong, layered character, possibly the matriarch of the lead family.

This marks another collaboration between Sangita and the Dreamiyata team, following their successful past associations.

Joining the cast is Syed Raza Ahmed, who gained recognition from the TV show Meet. He will reportedly play the male lead. Actor Madan Tyagi is also said to be playing a significant role, possibly as a patriarch figure.

While Colors and Dreamiyata Entertainment have not released an official trailer yet, industry insiders confirm that the show is currently under production and may launch in the coming weeks.

The title “Tu Juliet Jatdi” suggests a unique blend of romance, drama, and regional flavor — possibly a modern love story with a rural or small-town twist.

With Colors TV consistently pushing boundaries with its fiction shows, Tu Juliet Jatdi is expected to add a fresh dynamic to its primetime lineup. The channel has seen recent success with shows like Udaariyaan, also produced by Ravie and Sargun.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement on social media, anticipating Sangita Ghosh’s return and the fresh pairing with Syed Raza Ahmed.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.