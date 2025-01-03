“Destiny Had Other Plans”: Nia Sharma On Aspiring To Become A Journalist To Becoming An Actress

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television. She rose to fame with her performance as Maanvi in the Star Plus show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Bahena Hai. Currently, she is among the A-list actresses and ruling over hearts with her personality. She is bold, beautiful, and unapologetically stunning. However, do you know Nia Sharma aspired to become a journalist, but the tables turned, and she became an actress? Let’s take a look at what actually happened.

In a recent interview with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia on his podcast Mic Drop, he invited Nia and talked about several interesting topics, and we discovered a surprising detail that the actress aspired to become a journalist, but she ultimately became an actress. Revealing her story, Nia said, “So yeah, there are different sections of this, I wanted to be a news anchor, I wanted the be yeah I wanted to be the next Barkha Dutt, and I was so on point, you know with my studies and class I knew the ABC of Journalism is called accuracy, brevity, clarity. I knew you know what perseverance meant I’ve read it so much because I was so raring to go in that field.”

Nia further said, “But I would say destiny had other plans. It flipped one day. I kind of happened to audition for a TV show in Delhi itself, and here there were they picked me immediately, and I was doing a show for Star Plus, and then the rest is history.”

Nia Sharma marked her debut in Television world with the show called Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in the year 2010. She has also appeared in shows like Jamai Raja, Naagin, Suhagan Chudail and others.