Devoleena Bhattacharjee Addresses Pregnancy Rumors With Cryptic Note: “I Do Not Like Interference”

Saath Nibhana Sathiya fame actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee made headlines yesterday after she posted new photos on her Instagram handle. Witnessing her little tummy in the images, fans speculated if she was expecting her first child. The actress didn’t react to any rumors, but today, she took to her Instagram story, addressed the rumors, and asked to maintain her privacy. However, the actress neither denied nor accepted the rumors.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Cryptic Response To Pregnancy Rumours

Taking to her Instagram story, Devoleena shared a long paragraph post where she bashed those asking about her pregnancy to create buzz and headlines. She also requested not to bother her as whenever she feels like sharing such news, she will do it by herself.

In the first paragraph, Devoleena talked about those who wanted to know about her pregnancy to create news. She wrote, “Many people have been messaging me for a long time regarding my pregnancy, creating news about it. I am sure that whenever I feel like sharing such news with all of you, I will do it myself. For now, please do not bother me.”

Further, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant asked people what they would do if they found out about her pregnancy: “What will you do once you find out whether I am pregnant or not? Will you create headlines, make your own content, troll, or write 2-3 nice things? But trust me, I do not crave any of these. This is my personal space, and you are not invited to bother me.”

Lastly, Devoleena mentioned that nobody likes interference in their personal life, and she does, too. She said, “I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or creates content, you wouldn’t like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I’m sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life. Thank you.”