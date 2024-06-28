Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s latest images spark pregnancy rumors

Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee needs no introduction where she might do an array of roles in her career ahead but she will always be affectionately remembered as Gopi Vau. The actor has also been rather vocal about several things and post her participation in Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15, she has been at the centre of many controversies.

However, the actor today is in the news yet again but for something else. What seemed like another day of her just posting some images on her Instagram page sparked several rumors.

Sharing some lovely images of herself at the beach in a picturesque way, the actor who was dressed in a lovely off-white dress witnessed a flood of comments.

Fans went on to notice how Bhattacharjee has a small baby bump and began asking about it. In fact, not just that, but Bhattacharjee’a caption also seemed to be a catalyst for the fans to wonder about it, where her caption read, “Embracing the journey, one step at a time #Adventureawaits’-

Bhattacharjee’s slightly bulged stomach has led to this speculation and while fans can keep speculating about the same, she hasn’t commented on any of this as of yet.

For the uninitiated, Bhattacharjee married fitness trainer Shahnawaz Shaikh two years ago about being quiet about dating him for a long time.