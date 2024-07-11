Divyanka Tripathi provides an update after being robbed off their valuables worth Rs 10 lakhs in Florence

Actors Divyanka Tripathi and her husband, Vivek Dahiya were out and about on a vacation in Florence, Italy and little did they anticipate that their vacation would turn sour and they have become victims of a robbery. After arriving in Florence yesterday, Tripathi and Dahiya were robbed which included their passports, wallets, and other valuables amounting to Rs 10 lakh.

Talking about it in detail with ETImes, Dahiya mentioned how when they arrived in Florence, they went on to check a property they liked for their stay ahead. While doing so, they left their belongings out in the car parked outside and when they returned, they were shocked to see that the car was broken into and all their valuables, which included their passports, wallets and other valuables were all gone. A few old clothes and food items were left behind.

Dahiya also mentioned that when they reached out to local police, they dismissed their case saying that without CCTV cameras in the area, they cannot help them. The police station shuts around 6 pm and when they visited the embassy, they were closed for the day.

Sharing the story, Tripathi also said, “Vivek and I are safe and sound but most of our essentials, passports, bank cards and expensive goods are gone from our car in a resort property. Just hoping for prompt help from the embassy”-

Now stuck in the hotel in Florence, they require prompt help from the embassy as they have no cash, and need temporary passports to return to India.

We hope they are provided with quick help as soon as possible.