Diya aur Baati Hum fame Arun Singh Rana is officially divorced; says, ‘I am back to acting’

Actor Arun Singh Rana who debuted on television with Mahabharat, and went on to bag limelight with shows Diya Aur Bati Hum, Kaal Bhairava Rahasya, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki etc, is now officially divorced. The actor had married Shivani in a private wedding affair in Himachal in the year 2018. The couple went through hardships wherein they found that separation will be the ideal way out for individual happiness.

Today, Arun is officially divorced after a painful struggle that lasted for four years. He also instils courage in the men who struggle in marriage, remain silent for years, and finally lose their hopes of living a happy life.

He announced his divorce on social media stating, “After four years of heartbreak, healing and growth, I am officially divorced. This journey has been one of the most challenging and emotional journeys of my life. It’s strange how something we feel is best for us also becomes one of our biggest struggles. Yet, through all the pain I have learned invaluable lessons, and with time, I have come to understand that accepting this chapter is essential for my peace and future. I am deeply grateful to those who stood by me, offering support and love when I needed it most. This is just the beginning of a new chapter, and I am ready to move forward.”

Arun when contacted, further told IWMBuzz.com, that he is finally a free man after all the pain and grief that he has borne in his relationship. Being a theatre actor, Arun’s passion now is to get back into the industry and do his best as a performer.

He told us, “After a long matrimonial struggle, now I am again available towards my industry. Acting is my life. I feel alive when I act. I am back to acting.”

All the best for your future!!