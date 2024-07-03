Ekta Kapoor Celebrates 24 Years Of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,’ Calls It Life Changing Show

Do you remember the iconic show of Ekta Kapoor? Well, you might have several options, but we are talking about the show that every Indian daughter-in-law and mother-in-law relates to, and it is undoubtedly one of the most favorite shows in the 20s, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,.’ Staring Smriti Irani, Rohit Bose, and Amar Upadhyay in the lead, the show ran for almost 8 years, first premiering on 3 July 2000 to 6 November 2008. Celebrating 24 years of the show, the producer Ekta Kapoor penned a heartfelt note and shared an adorable video that will leave you nostalgic.

On Wednesday, 3 July, Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle, posted a video 24 years old, and penned a heartfelt note. Not only that, but the producer of the show called it her life-changing show and thanked everyone linked to the show. In the long paragraph, she wrote, “24 years ago, a show changed my life ! This video is when it completed a year ago! Thanku @smritiiraniofficial @ronitboseroy @amarupadhyay_official n many others! Thanku @sameern n mavericks Raju bhai n Vipul’s bhai n anil Nagpal ! Thanku @niveditabasu @tanusridgupta !! Thanku audience !!! This video was when I was -20 years n kgs ! Oooooooooh sooooooooo tempted to get oxempicked !”

Ekta shared a video from the past in which she recreates the welcoming scene from the show, which Smriti Irani did. This scene alone takes us back in time, while Ekta’s younger look also reminds us of how far she has come.